Dream Girl: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has recently revealed in an interview that he wants to get nominated for the best actress award. The actor says that he had worked hard for straight three months to get the best actress award for his role in the film Dream Girl.

Is there anything which actor Ayushmann Khurrana cannot do as an artist? Of course not, from singing, dancing to play all different roles, the actor has always made us fall in love with him again and again. From the beginning of his career in Bollywood, Ayushmann has always chosen the scripts which were challenging for him as an artist. Playing the characters which most of the actors wouldn’t have, he has always done justice with all the roles in his every film. No matter whether the film was hit or flop, but the audience has always appreciated his acting skills and singing skills.

In an exclusive interview with a media portal for his forthcoming film, Dream Girl, Ayushmann revealed that he had worked really hard for straight three months for this film and wants to get nominated for the best actress in the film award shows for Dream Girl.

Adding to it, actress Nushrat Bharucha, who has been cast opposite to Ayushmann in the film, said that the actor really wants to win the Best Actress award and for that only he has been working so hard. Though, Ayushmann says that he knows that he won’t win but really expects to get the award.

Talking more about Dream Girl, Ayushmann is portraying a very different character this time who has a unique talent. Basically, a boy who can talk like a girl and make the best use of it. In the film, he becomes Pooja to talk over the phone calls with men and seduce them with the girly voice and as a result, every other man falls for her.

There’s another recent interview of the actor floating over the internet with the journalist-film critic Rajeev Masand, in which he has revealed many things about his upcoming movies and how he managed to play all the different roles one after one.

