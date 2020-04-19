Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap denies rumours of her mother Ankita Kashyap playing a role in Ramayan, Take a look at the tweet—

Due to coronavirus lockdown and the outbreak, the entire country has come to a standstill. No doubt, the people at home are running out of their favorite activities and pastimes and the only show which has become the talk of the town during this lockdown is Ramayan. No doubt, the re-run of the show proved to be the right decision as many viewers are enjoying the epic-saga and are glued up to the screens.

Now, recently there were reports stating that Ayushmann Khurrana’s mother-in-law Ankita Kashyap portrayed the role of Trijata in the 1986 Tv show. Now, finally, Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap recently opened up on her mother playing the role of Trijata in Ramayan. The hottie took to her Twitter handle and revealed that all such reports stating that her mother was a part of Ramayan is fake and there is no truth to it.

She added that her mother was an educationist and she has no connection with acting and Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan. Talking about the show, it featured Dipika Chikhlia as Sita, Sunil Lahri as Laxman, Arun Govil as Ram and many other actors, who contributed in the making of the epic saga.

Take a look at Tahira Kashyap’s tweet here—

There's no truth to these reports of my mother, Mrs Anita Kashyap starring in the Ramayan show. All these reports are false. She was an educationist and has no connection with this show, whatsoever." — Tahira Kashyap Khurrana (@tahira_k) April 18, 2020

On the work front, Tahira Kashyap’s husband Ayushmann Khurrana shared a video singing lockdown song from his recent film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan titled as Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho. Further, Ayushmann Khurrana will also be seen in films like Gulabo Sitabo, Badhaai Ho 2 and Googly.

Watch Ayushmann Khurrana’s video here—

