On the occasion of their 10th wedding anniversary, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to his official Instagram account to post a photo with his wife Tahira Kashyap. Sharing a throwback photo from their wedding anniversary, Ayushmann referred to Tahira as his bachpan ka pyaar. With this, he added that 10 years with her felt like spending almost 100 years.

As Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana continues to garner praises for his performance in latest releases like AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho, the actor never backs down from expressing his love and affection towards his wife Tahira Kashyap. On the occasion of their 10th wedding anniversary, the actor took to official Instagram account to post a throwback photo from their big day. In the sepia-tone photo, the duo can be looking ever so elegant and in love decked up in their wedding attire.

Sharing the photo with the social media users, Ayushmann called Tahira his bachpan ka pyaar and added that 10 years with her felt like spending almost 100 years with her. Shared just 2 hours ago, the photo has already garnered 201,188 likes on Instagram. With this, their fans and followers have flooded the comment section with their congratulatory messages.

On the recent episode of No Filter Neha hosted by Neha Dhupia, Ayushmann made some shocking confessions about his marital life. In the episode, the actor revealed that an on-screen kiss between Ayushmann and his co-actor Yami Gautam in Vicky Donor led to a low phase in his marital life.

Stating that even though Tahira was aware about the script, she got cold feet when she saw the film in theatre. To add to this, Tahira was also expecting their first child at that time. However, she is now open to him kissing on-screen and often suggests retakes to make it look more real.

Recently, Ayushmann kept the fast of Karwa Chauth for Tahira’s long life as she had undergone a preventive mastectomy after being diagnosed with grade 0 breast cancer. To mark the occasion, the actor had written ‘T’ on his hand with henna. Aren’t the two absolutely adorable?!

