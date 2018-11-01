As Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana continues to garner praises for his performance in latest releases like AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho, the actor never backs down from expressing his love and affection towards his wife Tahira Kashyap. On the occasion of their 10th wedding anniversary, the actor took to official Instagram account to post a throwback photo from their big day. In the sepia-tone photo, the duo can be looking ever so elegant and in love decked up in their wedding attire.

Sharing the photo with the social media users, Ayushmann called Tahira his bachpan ka pyaar and added that 10 years with her felt like spending almost 100 years with her. Shared just 2 hours ago, the photo has already garnered 201,188 likes on Instagram. With this, their fans and followers have flooded the comment section with their congratulatory messages.

On the recent episode of No Filter Neha hosted by Neha Dhupia, Ayushmann made some shocking confessions about his marital life. In the episode, the actor revealed that an on-screen kiss between Ayushmann and his co-actor Yami Gautam in Vicky Donor led to a low phase in his marital life.

Stating that even though Tahira was aware about the script, she got cold feet when she saw the film in theatre. To add to this, Tahira was also expecting their first child at that time. However, she is now open to him kissing on-screen and often suggests retakes to make it look more real.

Recently, Ayushmann kept the fast of Karwa Chauth for Tahira’s long life as she had undergone a preventive mastectomy after being diagnosed with grade 0 breast cancer. To mark the occasion, the actor had written ‘T’ on his hand with henna. Aren’t the two absolutely adorable?!

This is a special one as this is a first for the both of us together. Haven’t gotten ourselves clicked like this in the past 17 years (including 10 years of marriage) except for the last time at our marriage where we adorned our wedding as Christmas baubles sitting on a red sofa accepting shagun that would contribute to the wedding expense. Yea very middle class but much fun. The memories of that day do tickle a funny bone but some are scarring like the one with the photographer. He made us make poses that were extremely cliched but then he had to exhibit his artistic side too. So from looking from the corner of our eyes towards each other, to looking away from each other with our hands intertwined strategically exposing our wedding bands. From him standing behind me & me sitting in front of him & visa versa. From his hand holding my hand but not directly, Alas that would be too tacky for the maverick behind the camera. So the genious had my husband run his hand from behind my waist & hold my hand from the front & his other hand ran from the front of my waist stretching enough to reach my other far fetched suffocated hand that was trying hard to breath through the little pores that were sparingly left sans the mehendi, the 2 dozen red & white bangles, nani mama’s golden bangles, my mother’s favourite bangles, Babaji’s Kadda & last but not the least the kalira’s (golden embellishments hanging from the bangles). Amidst the many such contortions the only one left was us twisting our bodies around each other like the Naag & Naagin. Though that crazy man was making us dance to his tunes anyway! So from then to now, it’s quite a leap. Thanku @subisamuel @htbrunch I thought it really would require a special day for us to get ourselves clicked professionally. But I didn’t realise the day would just not be special it will also be memorable for not only am I more comfortable in my skin today but also for the awareness of the cause that I am spreading & enduring. Guess there is still more scope to love myself hence going through another testing phase. I somehow feel I’ll surge. If I was ok being a X’mas tree at my wedding this better be ok! #breastcancerawareness

