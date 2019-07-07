Bala: Ayushmann Khurrana's next film Bala finished its shooting today co-starring Yami Gautam, and Bhumi Pednekar. The movie will be released by the end of this year on 22nd November.

Article 15 actor Ayushmann Khurrana has completed the shoot for his upcoming film Bala. The film features Yami Gautam, and Bhumi Pednekar in main leads and Saurabh Shukla, Javed Jaffrey, and Seema Pahwa in supporting roles.

The plot of the movie tells the story of a man, who is balding prematurely and how he tries to cope up with the situation. It is helmed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The movie is set to release this year on November 22nd.

The shooting of Bala was started in May and Ayushmann will share the screen with Yami Gautam once again after his debut film Vicky Donar by Shoojit Sircar. Apart from Yami, it is Bhumi and Ayushmann’s third film together after Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

The talented actors Ayushmann and Yami recently shared the wrap-up news on their respective Twitter accounts, thanking the entire cast and crew and saying it is going to be special.

And it’s a wrap for #Bala. A film which will question the superficial definition of beauty in an entertaining way. Thank you #DineshVijan @amarkaushik @bhumipednekar @yamigautam @nowitsabhi @jaavedjaaferi and the entire cast and crew. This is going to be special. Nov 2019 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/2xo1LPiP9q — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) July 7, 2019

All hearts for team BALA for the amazing experience ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/5ziDCe7Y3f — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) July 6, 2019

Ayushmann has been doing films with unusual issues from the beginning of his career. Bala will be an interesting movie to see because it explains different stages of baldness and will help people to cope up with the issue if its relatable.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann is overwhelmed with the success of his latest movie, Article 15 which is doing pretty well on the box office and winning many hearts.

