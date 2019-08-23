Ayushmann Khurrana's advice on watching Dream Girl: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has asked everyone to leave their brains at home while watching his upcoming film Dream Girl. Dream Girl, co-starring Nushrat Bharucha, will hit the silver screens on September 13, 2019.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s advice on watching Dream Girl: After a powerful performance in Anubhav Sinha’s socially relevant film Article 15, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to be back in his element with Dream Girl. Having done quirky comedies like Vicky Donor, Shubh Mangal Savdhaan, Badhaai Ho among many others, the actor will now play everyone’s dream girl in his next.

Calling it one of the most commercial films of his career, Ayushmann recently said at a media interaction that Dream Girl is unique because he has recited some of his dialogues in a girl’s voice. It was a fun experience and marks a complete shift from his latest release Article 15. Sharing a piece of advice for viewers ahead of the film release, Ayushmann expressed that Dream Girl is a masala film. It is the first film where he would ask everyone to leave their brains at home while watching it because it is very entertaining.

On winning a National Award for Andhadhun, Ayushmann said that he is eagerly waiting for the day when he would be handed over the award. Referring to it as every actor’s dream, Ayushmann told the media that he never thought he would win a national award for Andhadhun. However, he is glad that Andhadhun was made because National Awards are a collective team effort.

Along with Ayushmann Khurrana, Dream Girl also stars Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz, Rajesh Sharma among many others. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures, Dream Girl is slated to hit the screens on September 13, 2019. Post Dream Girl, Ayushmann Khurrana will also be seen in upcoming films like Bala, Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan and Gulabo Sitabo.

