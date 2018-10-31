Recently, Badhaai actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared an incident from his love life that revealed that it is not easy for actors to keep a balance between their real and reel life, that too when your partner doesn't belong to the film background. Ayushmann and his wife Tahira Kashyap have been making headlines following later's declaration that she was being diagnosed with early signs of breast cancer and former's observing Karwa Chauth fast for Tahira.

If you think that Bollywood stars don’t face the problems as a normal couple does then you have to check some facts here. The celebrities also face issues with their partners that ultimately result in some painful endings. Unlike reel life, there are not only happy endings but some sad memories parts too. Recently, Badhaai actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared an incident from his love life that revealed that it is not easy for actors to keep a balance between their real and reel life, that too when your partner doesn’t belong to the film background.

Ayushmann and his wife Tahira Kashyap have been making headlines following later’s declaration that she was being diagnosed with early signs of breast cancer and former’s observing Karwa Chauth fast for Tahira’s long life and safety. The duo makes an adorable couple together and is standing by each other’s side in the times when the other needs a support.

The Andhdhun actor recently appeared in Neha Dhupia’s chat show No Filter Neha where he spoke about his relationship and the hurdles that came in their way. The actor revealed that he just couldn’t enjoy the success of Vicky Donor as Tahira didn’t like him kissing his co-actor on screen. Calling it the lowest phase of his life, the actor said the thing really left me shattered when Tahira left my hand when she saw him kissing Yami Gautam during a scene.

He added that the hard times took over two years to go away making their relationship stronger. He added that while Vicky Donor was in the process of making, Tahira was expecting their first child, and the duo was blessed with their first child within three months of the film release.

On the work front, the actor is busy celebrating the success of his two films back to back — Badhaai Ho and Adhadhun.

