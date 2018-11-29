Baadhai Ho actor Ayushman Khurrana‘s wife Tahira Kashyap Khurrana took to her official Instagram handle to share the news of being diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer again. In the picture, she is dressed in an orange t-shirt and blue jeans. The T-shirt reads as f**k cancer. She has written in her post that’s what you do when it shows up, show it the way out. I believe if any obstacle comes your way it is for you to beat the Sh*t out of it and become a better version of yourself, which is a bit worn out but experienced, tattered but wiser, handicapped but better equipped!! further on she continued by saying it is a tough phase to be in but then no one knows their strength until they go through the phase.

In another picture Tahira can be seen posing in a boxer’s stance, she wrote alongside her picture that she will be taking 12 chemotherapy sessions, 6 down 6 more to go. She has dedicated this post to her journey where half the battle is won and half is yet to win. Later in the post she is telling all her fans as well as all the patients going through the same that be Resilient, be strong we will overcome anyhow. In her post she is thanking her hubby Ayushman Khurrana,  her parents as well as her best friends for staying by her side even when she wanted to give up. In the hashtags used by the 35- year old Tahira mentioned being bruised by t not broken. Take a look at her post here:

That’s what you do when cancer shows up. You show it the way out! It is a tough phase to be in, but then I would have never known my own strength, which is inherent in each one of us, and which we come to know off when tested. Like I said before, let’s choose to be the heroes of our own drama of life. I strongly believe if an obstacle comes in your life it is for you to deal with it, overcome it, beat the shit out of it and become a better version of yourself, which could be a bit worn out but would be experienced, a bit tattered but more wise, a bit left out but more to bring forth, a bit handicapped but better equipped! So now the upgraded version of myself is dealing with cancer stage 1 a, which is still a result of early detection. I’ll be going through 12 sessions of chemotherapy. 6 down, and another 6 left. Hence the cap look nowadays😁 This post is dedicated to my journey where half the battle is won and the other half I want to fight with each of you who is enduring it. Be resilient, be strong, we shall overcome and how! Also I have immense gratitude for people around me who have taken it in the right spirit and didn’t give up on me. Personally I owe it to my best friend @komal20to77 husband @ayushmannk parents @kashyap6480 @yajankashyap . This bit is taken for granted but when professionally you are supported and still look dependable your resilience to fight becomes stronger. For this I owe it to @atulkasbekar @tanuj.garg @findingshanti @shrutiv11 who too were shocked when they heard the news but didn’t give up and still lay bet on this bruised but not broken horse. Gratitude 🙏 #earlydetection #breastcancerawareness #fuckcancer #spreadingawareness #selflovenomatterwhat #bruisedbutnotbroken #bodhisattva #sokavictor #spreadlove #compassion

Her post has garnered thousands of likes and the comments section is flooded with her fan’s best wishes. Even Shilpa Shetty commented on her post saying that you are one brave cookie, respect.

“I will be fine” she said

