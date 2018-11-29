Baadhai Ho actor Ayushman Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap Khurrana took to her official Instagram handle to share the news of being diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer again. In her latest picture, she is dressed in an orange t-shirt and blue jeans which reads as F**k cancer. Her post has garnered thousands of likes and the comments section is flooded with her fan's best wishes. Even Shilpa Shetty commented on her post saying that you are one brave cookie, respect.

Baadhai Ho actor Ayushman Khurrana‘s wife Tahira Kashyap Khurrana took to her official Instagram handle to share the news of being diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer again. In the picture, she is dressed in an orange t-shirt and blue jeans. The T-shirt reads as f**k cancer. She has written in her post that’s what you do when it shows up, show it the way out. I believe if any obstacle comes your way it is for you to beat the Sh*t out of it and become a better version of yourself, which is a bit worn out but experienced, tattered but wiser, handicapped but better equipped!! further on she continued by saying it is a tough phase to be in but then no one knows their strength until they go through the phase.

In another picture Tahira can be seen posing in a boxer’s stance, she wrote alongside her picture that she will be taking 12 chemotherapy sessions, 6 down 6 more to go. She has dedicated this post to her journey where half the battle is won and half is yet to win. Later in the post she is telling all her fans as well as all the patients going through the same that be Resilient, be strong we will overcome anyhow. In her post she is thanking her hubby Ayushman Khurrana, her parents as well as her best friends for staying by her side even when she wanted to give up. In the hashtags used by the 35- year old Tahira mentioned being bruised by t not broken. Take a look at her post here:

