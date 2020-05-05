Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap who is a writer by profession, shares a throwback photo and captioned it: practiced social distancing in early days of relationship. Check the post here

Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap shared a throwback photo from the early days of their dating. She captioned the photo: During the first year of the relationship, they strongly believed in social distancing.

In the photo, the two were sitting in a vintage room, where Ayushmann can be seen in old school fashion while Tahira looks stunning in black suit. Fans flooded the comment section with love for them and called them a cute couple. While celebs Dia Mirza, Ekta Kapoor, Yami Gautam, and Aparshakti Khurana also poured their love.

It’s been 19 years of togetherness, the couple shared a collage of memories on their wedding anniversary. And captioned it, in 2001 he confessed his love for Tahira and board exams were near. In the morning 1:48 AM he prepared her over the phone and in the background, Bryan Adams’s Inside Out song was playing. It’s been 19 years with goofball.

Check the post:

Tahira in an interview revealed their love story and said when we were in high school. Both of them attended the same tuition where she and his girl’s gang didn’t talk to Ayushmann for an entire year.

Further added, she knew that some of Ayushmann’s friends liked her, so he was asked by his friends to send chocolates and gift on the behalf of other guys. Thankfully he refused to do it, else she would have hated him for it. Soon both became good friends and fell in love after some time and in 2008 they tied the knot.

