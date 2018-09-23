Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap on Saturday revealed that she has been detected with Stage 0 breast cancer and recently went through a mastectomy procedure. While talking to her Instagram handle, Tahira wrote that she was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in her right breast with high-grade malignant cells.

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap on Saturday revealed that she has been detected with Stage 0 breast cancer and recently went through a mastectomy procedure. While taking to her Instagram handle, Tahira wrote that she was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in her right breast with high-grade malignant cells. Recently, Tahira directed a short film titled ‘Toffee’ and is all set to direct a new feature film and was about to announce the title of the film soon. While announcing the news of her breast cancer, Tahira posted a picture on Instagram in which she is holding blood drains in both of her hands.

Tahira also wrote a long message along with the photo defining her medical condition and also urged the women to be aware of the medical condition. While talking to a leading media agency Bareilly Ki Barfi actor said that the family was shocked after the news, However, he was glad that the surgery went successfully and Tahira has been discharged now. He further said that this has made her the 2.0 level of herself.

Here’s a bit of her Instagram post: “I am 35, and I was returned twice over from a mammogram. If any symptoms come up, think of it as a protective force and get yourselves examined. Also, we are so obsessed with b**bs. This mastectomy has left me with even more self-love! Big, small, left or right inclined, gravity pulling or defying, or even none, each breast the presence or lack of it, has a story to tell. Mine has made me a 2.0 version of myself.”

