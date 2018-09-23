Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap on Saturday revealed that she has been detected with Stage 0 breast cancer and recently went through a mastectomy procedure. While taking to her Instagram handle, Tahira wrote that she was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in her right breast with high-grade malignant cells. Recently, Tahira directed a short film titled ‘Toffee’ and is all set to direct a new feature film and was about to announce the title of the film soon. While announcing the news of her breast cancer, Tahira posted a picture on Instagram in which she is holding blood drains in both of her hands.

Tahira also wrote a long message along with the photo defining her medical condition and also urged the women to be aware of the medical condition. While talking to a leading media agency Bareilly Ki Barfi actor said that the family was shocked after the news, However, he was glad that the surgery went successfully and Tahira has been discharged now. He further said that this has made her the 2.0 level of herself. 

An opportunity to give competition to the Kardashians just went wasted! A week back I mentioned about ‘my badge of honour’ that I was going to receive. And I did and am happy to share about it with the intention of it being received with love. As that’s the only reason I am posting it. Love for self and gratitude for the universe. The picture might be disturbing for some, but these drains have become my dumbells for a few days. I was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in my right breast with high grade malignant cells. Simply put stage 0 cancer/ pre-cancerous stage, with cancer cells multiplying in a contained area. The result I have become a half Indian version of Angelina Jolie (since only one breast was involved)! I told my doctor now is the time to give some competition to the Kardashians since Pamela is passé. But no one listened to me, so now I have a portion of my back tissue in my breast. Perhaps now I can do chin-ups with my breasts! Jokes apart, this obstacle has given me a new definition of life. Respect it’s unpredictability and have the faith and courage to be the hero of your own drama of life. The invincible human spirit is God like, gives you the courage to endure and the will to revive. There is nothing that human spirit can’t do. Also I want women of all ages to be aware. I am 35, and I was returned twice over from a mammogram. If any symptoms come up, think of it as a protective force and get yourselves examined. Also we are so obsessed with boobs. This mastectomy has left me with even more self love! Big, small, left or right inclined , gravity pulling or defying, or even none, each breast the presence or lack of it has a story to tell. Mine has made me a 2.0 version of myself! This post is dedicated to awareness, self love and resilience of a warrior that I know each one of us possesses❤️ #breastcancerawareness #selflove #determination #faith #bodhisattva #bodhisattvaoftheearth

