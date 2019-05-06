Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam are all set to appear in Dinesh Vijan’s film Bala. The shoot of the film will begin from this week and the stars are much excited to share the screens after the romantic film Vicky Donor. Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar will also appear in the film.

After creating a buzz with the romantic film Vicky Donor, Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam are all set to appear next in Dinesh Vijan’s film Bala. Earlier reports revealed that Bala will feature Ayushmann and Bhumi Pednekar but as per the recent reports, Yami Gautam has also joined the cast of the film. The film will be directed by Amar Kaushik who is best known for the biggest surprise film of the year 2018, Stree. It is expected that both the stars will leave no chance of sizzling the screens with their hot chemistry just like they did in the film Vicky Donor.

Talking about the film, Bala will narrate the story of a boy who is balding prematurely and reportedly Yami Gautam will play the role of Ayushmann’s love partner. The producer of the film Dinesh Vijan revealed that Yami Gautam will play this role for the first time and this is the reason she is perfect for this role. He further added upon saying that this will be his second collaboration with Yami after film Badlapur and is very happy making Yami a part of the film.

Not only this, but Bala will also mark the third collaboration of Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar after films like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan of 2017 and Dum Laga Ke Haisha of 2015. Meanwhile, Bhumi will play the role of a simple small town girl.

In an interview, Yami Gautam revealed that she is much-excited for the film as the script as well as the concept is amazing along with the team. She further revealed that this year has been great for her after Uri and now she is all set to appear in Bala. The shoot of the film will begin this weak and the fans are much excited to see Ayushmann and Yami together.

Talking about Uri: The Surgical Strike, military action film Uri grossed over Rs 336 crore worldwide and is counted amongst the top ten lists of Hindi films with the highest domestic net collections.

