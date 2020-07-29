Ayushmann Khurrana says that that his next film with Abhishek Kapoor has all the trappings to take audiences through a ride of emotions and it is a total family entertainer. He added that it is a beautiful, progressive love story that will also touch the audience's hearts.

It is certainly the coming together of two of the biggest creative forces in the industry today. Abhishek Kapoor, the celebrated director of successful films like Rock On!!, Kai Po Che, Kedarnath and Ayushmann Khurrana, the poster boy of content cinema in India, are joining hands for the first time to do a progressive love story that will touch your hearts. The yet untitled film is set in North India and it will begin its shooting schedule in October.

Abhishek says, “Ayushmann and I are both known for a certain kind of cinema and this film is definitely a special one for both of us. We want audiences to come back to the theatres and watch movies as a community and for that we will spare no effort . We strive to bring our best game for this one.”

The film-maker says he is going to present Ayushmann in a never-seen-before avatar. Abhishek says, “Ayushmann plays a Cross Functional Athlete in the film and he will have to go through a physical transformation that he hasn’t done before. Its quite a challenge and he’s very committed to it.

Ayushmann is excited about creatively collaborating with Abhishek and is looking forward for his physical transformation. “Abhishek has a very distinct voice in cinema today and I’m glad that we finally got the opportunity to collaborate on a project that’s exceedingly close to my heart. This film has all the trappings to take audiences through a ride of emotions and it is a total family entertainer. It is a beautiful, progressive love story that will also touch your hearts,” he says.

Ayushmann, whose choice of cinema has given birth to a genre in Hindi movies called ‘The Ayushmann Khurrana Genre’, adds, “I’m supremely excited about the physical transformation that I will have to undergo. It will present me in an all new avatar. I have never looked like this on screen and I’m looking forward to seeing the reaction of audiences. The process is going to be intense and excruciating for me but I feel all the pain will be worth it.”

The film will release worldwide in theatres next year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App