Ayushmann Khurrana who is busy with the promotions of his upcoming flick Article 15, will soon begin shooting for Dream Girl which is slated to hit theatres on September 13, 2019. The movie also has Nushrat Bharucha in a prominent role and will be directed by Raaj Shaandilya

Ayushmann Khurrana is no new name in the industry, all thanks to his stellar performances and quality movies every time he comes up with a new release. From his debut movie, Vicky Donor to his upcoming Article 15, Ayushamann has always been the talk of the town as with every new performance his fans curiously await their hero donning a new character for them.

Films that have time and again prove actor’s knack for method acting include Andhandun, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Badhaai Ho. He’s currently busy with Article 15 promotions which is slated to hit theatres on June 28, 2019. Interestingly the actor has gained limelight for his forthcoming movie Dream Girl that features Nushrat Bharucha also.

Dream Girl Director Raaj Shaandilya said it took him 10 minutes to convince Ayushmann to take up the role. He said despite a busy schedule especially after the box office success of Andhadun the actor took time to hear the script and to his surprise said yes as well that too within minutes of narration.

Raaj added that Ayushmann was quite spellbound after he approached him with the script. He went through the script for 10 minutes and said yes.

Ayushaman has been running busy with professional commitments especially after the box office success of Andhanadun. After Article 15 release, he will be busy shooting Dream Girl which is being produced by Ekta Kapoor.

The movie will reportedly feature Ayushmann as a small town guy with an ability to speak in a female voice. Dream Girl is scheduled to release on September 13 this year.

Riding high on the success of Andhadun, Ayushmann is looking forward to a reasonable box office opening for Article 15 as well. The trailer has been appreciated not just by the audience but film fraternity as well. Many have observed Ayushmann’s character as a more realistic one, unlike other filmy cops. With the appreciation pouring in from all over, seems like Article 15 has hit the right chord.

Well, the movie is yet to be released and the final verdict on performance and script will be deciphered on June 28 only. Alongside Ayushmann, the movie also stars Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayub to name a few.

