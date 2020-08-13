Read what Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has to say about Supreme Court verdict that says daughters have equal birthright to inherit property.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana who raises his voice through his films to bring about social change in the country has welcomed the Supreme Court verdict that says daughters have equal birthright to inherit property.

“The Supreme Court on Tuesday held that daughters, like sons, have an equal birthright to inherit ancestral property and the amendment to the Hindu Succession Act, 1956 will have retrospective effect. A big step, a necessary step and I welcome this verdict wholeheartedly,”* says Ayushmann, whose social message films like Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Badhai Ho, Bala, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, among others have started relevant and important social conversations in our country.

Also read: IAF writes to censor board over ‘undue negative portrayal’ in Janhvi Kapoor’s film Gunjan Saxena

Also read: Sadak 2 trailer: Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur starrer leaves you with a lot of questions

In a historic verdict for India, yesterday Justice Arun Mishra, heading a three-judge Bench, authored the judgment, “A daughter always remains a loving daughter. A son is a son until he gets a wife. A daughter is a daughter throughout her life.”

Also read: Exclusive! Audience have the capability to recognise true talent: Khuda Haafiz actress Shivaleeka Oberoi