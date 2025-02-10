Home
B Praak Cancels His Podcast With BeerBiceps, Says ‘Pathetic Mindset And Vulgar Language Used’

In the wake of the ongoing controversy surrounding Ranveer Allahbadia’s offensive remarks on Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent, singer B Praak has decided to cancel his scheduled appearance on Allahbadia’s popular podcast BeerBiceps.

The Teri Mitti singer shared a video on Instagram, explaining his decision and expressing deep disappointment over the incident. In the video, B Praak strongly criticized the remarks made on the show, calling them unacceptable and unfit for Indian culture.

“I was supposed to appear on BeerBiceps, but we canceled it because of the kind of pathetic mindset and vulgar language used on India’s Got Latent. This is not our culture. Talking about such things involving parents and labeling it as comedy—this is not comedy. Teaching people abusive language, I fail to understand what kind of generation we are trying to create,” he said.

He also addressed a fellow Sikh participant on the show, questioning, “You are a Sardarji. Does this kind of behavior align with our values? What message are you spreading? Posting clips on Instagram bragging about using abusive language—this is not acceptable.”

B Praak further criticized Ranveer Allahbadia for promoting spirituality and Sanatan Dharma in his podcasts while making comments that contradict those values. He urged influencers and comedians to take responsibility for their actions, emphasizing the importance of preserving Indian culture and setting a positive example for the next generation.

“I request Samay Raina and all other comedians involved to reflect on their content. Please respect our culture and inspire people positively,” he said while concluding his message.

The Controversy

The backlash began after Ranveer Allahbadia asked a highly inappropriate question on India’s Got Latent, where he posed a hypothetical situation to a contestant: “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join them once to stop it forever?” The remark sparked outrage on social media, with many users criticizing the show for crossing boundaries under the guise of humor.

Ranveer Allahbadia has since issued a public apology, admitting that his comment was “neither appropriate nor funny.” However, the controversy continues to escalate, with demands for accountability from viewers and legal action being taken.

Legal Action

According to ANI, a formal complaint has been filed against Ranveer Allahbadia, influencer Apoorva Makhija, comedian Samay Raina, and the organizers of India’s Got Latent. The complaint, submitted to the Mumbai Police Commissioner and the Maharashtra Women’s Commission, accuses them of using abusive language and promoting obscenity. It calls for strict action to be taken against those responsible for the show’s content.

The incident has reignited the debate on responsible content creation, especially on platforms that have a significant influence on young audiences.

Also Read: Case Filed Against YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina and Others For Obscene Remarks

Filed under

B Praak Ranveer Allahbadia viral video

