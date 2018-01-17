Agastya Films' black comedy thriller Baa Baa Black Sheep will hit the silver screen on March 9 this year. The first look poster of the film was shared by film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter. The film stars Anupam Kher, Maniesh Paul, Annu Kapoor, Manjari Fadnnis and Kay Kay Menon.

Agastya Films’ black comedy thriller Baa Baa Black Sheep starring Manish Paul is a slickly-shot entertainer directed by Vishwas Paandya and produced by Anand Swarup Agarwal & Krishna Datla revolves around Baba (Manish Paul), who is initiated into his family business when he turns 25 by his father (played by Anupam Kher). But a professional revelation turns Baba’s personal life upside down and how he comes of age juggling his love life with his professional one form the crux of this comic thriller.

Laced with rather highly-stylish action sequences, the film also stars versatile veterans Anupam Kher and Annu Kapoor in very interesting roles. Director Vishwas Paandya reveals that they will commence the second 40-day schedule in Goa in February next year. He says, “The film is based in Goa and will see Manish in a more subtle avatar, yet in perfect sync with the comic-timing. It’s a comedy but with a strong thriller element combining high doses of humour with slick action.”

Hitting the high notes musically is Shaan’s band ‘Superbia’, that has composed the film’s music and also lending his voice to a recently recorded song is singer Sonu Niigam.