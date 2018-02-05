Vishwas Pandya’s forthcoming dark-comedy titled Baa Baaa Black Sheep which features Maniesh Paul, Annu Kapoor, Manjari Fadnnis, Anupam Kher and Kay Kay Menon is one of the most anticipated films of this year. The first motion poster of the film was unveiled by film and trade expert Taran Adarsh on Twitter.

The first motion poster of filmmaker Vishwas Pandya’s forthcoming dark-comedy titled Baa Baaa Black Sheep was unveiled on Monday, February 5. The film has a very interesting star cast as it features Maniesh Paul, Annu Kapoor, Manjari Fadnnis, Anupam Kher and Kay Kay Menon. The much-anticipated film has been produced by Anand Swarup Agarwal and Krishna Datla and will be distributed by Soham Rockstar Entertainment. Film and trade expert Taran Adarsh on Monday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the latest motion poster of the film.

In the 23 second teaser, you can read the popular poem Baa Baa Black Sheep while the characters of the film keep popping up. A nice background tune is also given to the teaser. “Anupam Kher, Maniesh Paul, Annu Kapoor, Manjari Fadnnis and Kay Kay Menon… Motion poster of #BaaBaaaBlackSheep… Vishwas Paandya directs,” read Taran Adarsh’s tweet. The much-awaited dark comedy revolves around Baba (Manish Paul), who is initiated into his family business when he turns 25 by his father (played by Anupam Kher). But a professional revelation turns Baba’s personal life upside down and how he comes of age juggling his love life with his professional one form the crux of this comic thriller.

Anupam Kher, Maniesh Paul, Annu Kapoor, Manjari Fadnnis and Kay Kay Menon… Motion poster of #BaaBaaaBlackSheep… Vishwas Paandya directs… Link: https://t.co/UzuLo3QmgR — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 5, 2018

Laced with rather highly-stylish action sequences, the film also stars versatile veterans Anupam Kher and Annu Kapoor in very interesting roles. Director Vishwas Paandya reveals that they will commence the second 40-day schedule in Goa in February this year. Along with the teaser, it was also announced that the trailer of the film will be released on February 7.