Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has declared Baaghi 2 star Tiger Shroff as the Toni Jaa of Bollywood. Appreciating his action stint in Bollywood, Akshay took to his Twitter handle to ask Tiger to take a bow and announced him as Bollywood's Toni Jaa. He further added that his action is a force to be reckoned with Baaghi 2. On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan added that he is now looking forward to work with the best action hero in the industry.

As Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer Baaghi 2 goes on a massive run to break all the records at the Box office, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has declared the star as the Toni Jaa of Bollywood. For the uninitiated, Toni Jaa is an acclaimed Thai martial artist, actor, action director and stuntman who has featured in films like Ong Bak: Muay Thai Beginning, Ong Back 2: The Beginning, Furious 7 and XXX: Return of Xander Cage. Appreciating Tiger for his action stint in Baaghi 2, Akshay Kumar tweeted, “Take a bow @iTIGERSHROFF Bollywood can proudly announce that we have our very own Tony Jaa in the industry. Your action is a force to be reckoned with #Baaghi2”

Take a bow @iTIGERSHROFF 🙇

Bollywood can proudly announce that we have our very own Tony Jaa in the industry. Your action is a force to be reckoned with 👊🏽#Baaghi2 pic.twitter.com/aLTBBllqq5 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 31, 2018

Overwhelmed after receiving appreciation from the Khatron Ke Khiladi of Bollywood, Tiger responded, “Thank you so much sir means the world coming from you! But we had you much before me and thank you for giving guys like me an opportunity to follow after you. Lots of love #theoriginal #theirreplaceable #actionman” Not just Akshay Kumar, Bollywood stars like Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan, Arjun Kapoor and Angad Bedi also took to Twitter to shower their appreciation for Tiger. Hrithik tweeted: “@iTIGERSHROFF !!! You’v done it !!! I’m now looking forward to working with the BEST action hero in the industry ! Bravo! Keep flying high!”

Also Read: Baaghi 2 star Tiger Shroff pulls off Alia Bhatt moment; fails to name the President of India

@iTIGERSHROFF !!! You’v done it !!! I’m now looking forward to working with the BEST action hero in the industry ! Bravo! Keep flying high! — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 31, 2018

To which, Tiger responded, “Hrithik sir!! It will always be the other way around! I’m looking fwd to working with my best hero in the country! Pls do watch the film when free sir. Lots of love always!” Speaking about the film, Tiger had earlier told a leading daily, “The sequel is being released within two years of the original. For me, that’s a huge achievement. There are expectations as the first one was a massive hit. The pressure is on but we have scaled up things in every way. It’s a beautiful love story to drive everything forward, especially the action. It has an emotional quotient, it’s not just a show reel.” Baaghi 2 had hit the screens on March 30th 2018.

Have a look at some of the Twitter reactions for Baaghi 2:

@iTIGERSHROFF you beauty!!!! No words to describe your talent. Effortless you are in every move. @bindasbhidu will be a proud dad. Keep setting higher standards bud!!god bless👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/HcHTqNnhiK — ANGAD BEDI! (@Imangadbedi) March 31, 2018

The power of what happens when u entertain an all India audience is showcased by the opening of #Baaghi2 !!! Super stuff from @iTIGERSHROFF @DishPatani #AhmedKhan & Sajid Bhai @NGEMovies @WardaNadiadwala proving yet again commercial cinema is never gonna go outta fashion !!! — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) March 31, 2018

Also Read: Ranveer Singh suffers shoulder injury; to continue shooting for Gully Boy

Also Read: Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 to hit screens before Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero?

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App