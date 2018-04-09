Baaghi 2, starring Bollywood heartthrob Tiger Shroff and actress Disha Patani in lead roles has minted Rs 135.35 crore on the tenth day of its release despite IPL 2018. The film has been directed by Ahmed Khan and is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Baaghi 2 has also become the highest opener of 2018, surpassing Padmaavat which had managed to mint Rs 19 crore on day one.

Bollywood’s young star Tiger Shroff and actress Disha Patani’s action-thriller titled Baaghi 2 is refusing to slow down at the box office and has been enjoying a glorious run at both domestic as well as the international market even in the second week despite IPL 2018. The Tiger Shroff film has minted Rs 135.35 crore on the tenth day of its release. Even after the release of Irrfan Khan starrer Blackmail and Manoj Bajpayee’s Missing, Baaghi 2 seems to be unbeatable at the box office. If the film continues to earn so well each day, it will soon earn Rs 150 crore.

Movie critic and biz analyst Taran Adarsh on Monday took to social media site Twitter to share the latest figures of the action-thriller and wrote, “#Baaghi2 is not slowing down soon, especially in mass pockets… Continues its dominance, despite new films and #IPL2018… Speeding towards ₹ 150 cr… [Week 2] Fri 5.70 cr, Sat 7.30 cr, Sun 9.50 cr. Total: ₹ 135.35 cr. India biz. EXCELLENT!” The film is a sequel to the 2016 film Baaghi and is a remake of 2016 Telugu movie Kshanam. Baaghi 2 has also become the highest opener of 2018, surpassing Padmaavat which had managed to mint Rs 19 crore on day one.

Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani starrer Baaghi 2 has become Tiger’s biggest hit so far. The film has been directed by Ahmed Khan and is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film opened to a massive amount of Rs 25 crore and has now become the second highest grosser of this year which is a very big achievement for the makers as well as the star cast of Baaghi 2.

