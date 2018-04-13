Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer Baaghi 2 shows no signs of slowing down at the box office despite film releases like Blackmail and Missing. In the second week, Baaghi 2 has minted a total collection of Rs 148.45 crore. With this, the film is excepted to cross the Rs 150 crore mark very soon. Internationally, the film has emerged as the second film of 2018 to cross Rs 200 crore mark after Padmaavat.

Baaghi 2 starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani continues to maintain a strong hold at the box office in Week 2. Despite film releases like Irrfan Khan’s much-anticipated film Blackmail and Manoj Bajpayee’s Missing, Baaghi 2 seems unshakeable at the domestic as well as International markets. With action-packed sequences and flying stunts to a crackling chemistry between the lead pair, Baaghi 2 has minted a total collection of Rs. 148.45 crore by earning Rs. 35.60 crore in the second week across 3000 screens.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest figures of the film on his Twitter profile and tweeted, “#Baaghi2 biz at a glance… Week 1: ₹ 112.85 cr Week 2: ₹ 35.60 cr [3000 screens] Total: ₹ 148.45 cr India biz. BLOCKBUSTER.” Internationally, Baaghi 2 has emerged as the 2nd film of 2018 to cross Rs 200 crore mark after Padmaavat. Sharing the overseas collection of the blockbuster film, Taran added, “#Baaghi2 continues to SCORE in international markets too… OVERSEAS total after 2 weeks: $ 6.4 million [₹ 41.76 cr]… Incidentally, #Baaghi2 is the SECOND FILM in 2018 to cross ₹ 200 cr GBO [GrossBO] WORLDWIDE, after #Padmaavat… Total GrossBO: ₹ 232.06 cr.”

Also Read: 102 Not Out: Rishi Kapoor make his singing debut with Badumbaaa

#Baaghi2 biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 112.85 cr

Week 2: ₹ 35.60 cr [3000 screens]

Total: ₹ 148.45 cr

India biz.

BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 13, 2018

#Baaghi2 continues to SCORE in international markets too… OVERSEAS total after 2 weeks: $ 6.4 million [₹ 41.76 cr]… Incidentally, #Baaghi2 is the SECOND FILM in 2018 to cross ₹ 200 cr GBO [GrossBO] WORLDWIDE, after #Padmaavat… Total GrossBO: ₹ 232.06 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 13, 2018

Helmed by Ahmad Khan and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala grandsons, Baaghi 2 have also emerged as the second highest grossers of 2018 after Padmaavat in domestic markets. Thanking his fans for the success of Baaghi 2, Tiger had earlier said on his Twitter handle, “I just want to thank you all for all the love and support you have given to me and the whole team of Baaghi. Can’t thank you enough. This feels surreal and it still feels like I am dreaming. This is something I could never really dream of in my wildest dream or even dare to dream. I am just so thankful for all that’s happening.”

Also Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Manto to be premiered at Cannes Film Festival 2018

Also Read: Her legacy will always live on: Boney, Jahnvi and Khushi Kapoor react on Sridevi’s win at National Awards 2018

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App