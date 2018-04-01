Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer Baaghi 2, which released on March 30 and earned Rs 25.10 crore on the first day becoming the highest opener of this year has now minted Rs 45.50 crore in just three days of its release. .” Baaghi 2 has been helmed by Ahmed Khan and is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It is a sequel to the 2016 film Baaghi and is a remake of 2016 Telugu movie Kshanam.

Bollywood heartthrob Tiger Shroff and diva Disha Patani’s action-thriller Baaghi 2 has witnessed massive growth at the domestic Box Office on the third day of its release. The much-awaited film has minted Rs 45.50 crore in just three days of its release. The film opened to a whopping amount of Rs 25.10 crore on the first day becoming the highest opener of this year and is soon set to cross the Rs 50 crore mark at the Box Office. Not only at the box office, has Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 left the entire B’town impressed. While Akshay Kumar has tagged Tiger as India’s Tony Jaa, Hrithik Roshan, who would soon be sharing the screen space with the Heropanti actor, is looking forward to work with “best action hero” of the Indian film industry.

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Sunday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the latest figures of the action-thriller and wrote, “#Baaghi2 is a LOTTERY… Continues to SURPRISE [the trade] and SHOCK [the pessimists] with SENSATIONAL biz on Sat… Proves all calculations and assumptions wrong… Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr. Total: ₹ 45.50 cr. India biz.” Baaghi 2 has been helmed by Ahmed Khan and is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It is a sequel to the 2016 film Baaghi and is a remake of 2016 Telugu movie Kshanam.

#Baaghi2 is a LOTTERY… Continues to SURPRISE [the trade] and SHOCK [the pessimists] with SENSATIONAL biz on Sat… Proves all calculations and assumptions wrong… Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr. Total: ₹ 45.50 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 1, 2018

Baaghi 2 has also become the highest opener of 2018, surpassing Padmaavat which had managed to mint Rs 19 crore on day one. The film also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Prateik Babbar, Randeep Hooda and Deepak Dobriyal.

