Bollywood heartthrob Tiger Shroff has proved that he is surely one of the most talented young stars who has taken the Box Office by storm with his latest film Baaghi 2. The action-thriller, which stars Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in lead roles, has now minted Rs 85.20 crore in just four days of its release that to despite affecting the collection in various states. The film opened to a whopping amount of Rs 25.10 crore on the first day becoming the highest opener of this year and is soon set to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the Box Office. The film is all set to further break many Box Office records as its shining bright at the Box Office.

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Tuesday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the latest figures of the action-thriller and wrote, “Despite bandh affecting biz in various states, #Baaghi2 puts up a SUPERB double digit total on Mon… Biz gathered momentum towards evening shows… Speeding towards ₹ 100 cr… Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 27.60 cr, Mon 12.10 cr. Total: ₹ 85.20 cr. India biz.” Baaghi 2 has been helmed by Ahmed Khan and is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It is a sequel to the 2016 film Baaghi and is a remake of 2016 Telugu movie Kshanam.

Despite bandh affecting biz in various states, #Baaghi2 puts up a SUPERB double digit total on Mon… Biz gathered momentum towards evening shows… Speeding towards ₹ 100 cr… Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 27.60 cr, Mon 12.10 cr. Total: ₹ 85.20 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 3, 2018

Baaghi 2 has also become the highest opener of 2018, surpassing Padmaavat which had managed to mint Rs 19 crore on day one. The film also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Prateik Babbar, Randeep Hooda and Deepak Dobriyal.

