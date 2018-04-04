Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer Baaghi 2 which became the highest opener of 2018 is now set to enter the Rs 100 crore club. The film has by far collected Rs 95.80 crore and will soon cross the Rs 100 crore mark. The film also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Prateik Babbar, Randeep Hooda and Deepak Dobriyal in prominent roles.

Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 to has been setting new records ever since the movie was released. The film, which opened to a massive amount of Rs 26.10 crore is now all set to enter the glorious Rs 100 crore club. The action-thriller has collected Rs 10.60 crore on Tuesday making it a total collection of Rs 95.80 crore in just five days of its release which also makes Baaghi 2 one of the fastest films to enter the Rs 100 crore club. The film stars Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in lead roles has been shattering many box office records and the film has garnered a positive response from critics as well as the audience.

Film and trade expert Taran Adarsh shared the latest Box Office collection of the Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani film on micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote, “#Baaghi2 is all set to cruise past ₹ 100 cr mark today [Wed; Day 6]… Tiger Shroff debuts in ₹ 100 cr Club with #Baaghi2… Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 27.60 cr, Mon 12.10 cr, Tue 10.60 cr. Total: ₹ 95.80 cr. India biz.” Baaghi 2 has been helmed by Ahmed Khan and is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

#Baaghi2 is all set to cruise past ₹ 100 cr mark today [Wed; Day 6]… Tiger Shroff debuts in ₹ 100 cr Club with #Baaghi2… Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 27.60 cr, Mon 12.10 cr, Tue 10.60 cr. Total: ₹ 95.80 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 4, 2018

Baaghi 2 is a sequel to the 2016 film Baaghi and is a remake of 2016 Telugu movie Kshanam. The film also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Prateik Babbar, Randeep Hooda and Deepak Dobriyal in prominent roles. Baaghi 2 has also become the highest opener of 2018, surpassing Padmaavat which had managed to mint Rs 19 crore on day one.

