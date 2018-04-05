Bollywood star Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's action-thriller Baaghi 2 has now crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. Baaghi 2 has also become the highest opener of 2018, surpassing Padmaavat which had managed to mint Rs 19 crore on day one. The film also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Prateik Babbar, Randeep Hooda and Deepak Dobriyal.

Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani’s action-thriller Baaghi 2 has become the fastest film of 2018 to enter the Rs 100 crore club. The film has minted Rs 104.90 crore on the sixth day of its release. The film helmed by Ahmed Khan and is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It is a sequel to the 2016 film Baaghi and is a remake of 2016 Telugu movie Kshanam. The film opened to a whopping amount of Rs 25.10 crore on the first day becoming the highest opener of this year has now crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the Box Office.

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Sunday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the latest figures of the action-thriller and wrote, “And #Baaghi2 hits a century… ₹ 💯 cr and counting… Third film to cross ₹ 100 cr mark in 2018, after #Padmaavat and #SKTKS… Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 27.60 cr, Mon 12.10 cr, Tue 10.60 cr, Wed 9.10 cr. Total: ₹ 104.90 cr. India biz.” Baaghi 2 marks Tiger Shroff’s biggest hit till date and is being loved by his fans.

Not only at the box office, has Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2 left the entire B'town impressed.

