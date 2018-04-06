Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff and diva Disha Patani’s action-thriller Baaghi 2 has become the second highest grosser of this year so far. The film, which entered the Rs 100 crore club in just six days of its release has now minted Rs 112.85 crore in a week’s time. Baaghi 2 has been helmed by Ahmed Khan and is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Baaghi 2, starring Bollywood heartthrob Tiger Shroff and actress Disha Patani in lead roles has emerged as the second highest grosser of this year so far. The film, which entered the Rs 100 crore club in just six days of its release has now minted Rs 112.85 crore in a week’s time. Baaghi 2, which is an action-thriller has been receiving positive reviews and is being loved by fans across the globe. The film opened to a massive amount of Rs 25 crore and has now become the second highest grosser of this year which is a very big achievement for the makers as well as the star cast of Baaghi 2.

Film and trade expert Taran Adarsh on Friday took to social media site Twitter to share the latest box office figures of the blockbuster film and wrote, “#Baaghi2 has an EXTRAORDINARY Week 1… Emerges SECOND HIGHEST GROSSER of 2018 [so far]… Weekend 2 will shed light on its *approx* lifetime biz… Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 27.60 cr, Mon 12.10 cr, Tue 10.60 cr, Wed 9.10 cr, Thu 7.95 cr. Total: ₹ 112.85 cr. India biz.” Baaghi 2 marks Tiger Shroff’s biggest hit in his career so far.

#Baaghi2 has an EXTRAORDINARY Week 1… Emerges SECOND HIGHEST GROSSER of 2018 [so far]… Weekend 2 will shed light on its *approx* lifetime biz… Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 27.60 cr, Mon 12.10 cr, Tue 10.60 cr, Wed 9.10 cr, Thu 7.95 cr. Total: ₹ 112.85 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 6, 2018

Baaghi 2 has been helmed by Ahmed Khan and is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It is a sequel to the 2016 film Baaghi and is a remake of 2016 Telugu movie Kshanam. Baaghi 2 has also become the highest opener of 2018, surpassing Padmaavat which had managed to mint Rs 19 crore on day one.

