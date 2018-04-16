Baaghi 2 has been helmed by Ahmed Khan and is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It is a sequel to the 2016 film Baaghi and is a remake of 2016 Telugu movie Kshanam. Baaghi 2 has also become the highest opener of 2018, surpassing Padmaavat which had managed to mint Rs 19 crore on day one.

Bollywood heartthrob Tiger Shroff and the stunning diva Disha Patani’s action-thriller Baaghi 2 has taken the box office by storm. The film emerged as the second highest grosser of this year so far. The film, which entered the Rs 100 crore club in just six days of its release has now crossed the Rs 150 crore mark and collected Rs 155.65 crore. The film has turned out to be Tiger Shroff’s biggest hit so far and his on-screen chemistry with rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani is being much appreciated. Even after other releases like Varun Dhawan’s October, Irrfan Khan starrer Blackmail and Manoj Bajpayee’s Missing, Baaghi 2 seems to be unbeatable at the box office.

Sharing the latest figures of the blockbuster film starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, film and trade expert on Monday tweeted, “And #Baaghi2 crosses ₹ 150 cr mark… The mass pockets/single screens remain the main contributors… [Week 3] Fri 1.75 cr, Sat 2.50 cr, Sun 2.95 cr. Total: ₹ 155.65 cr. India biz.” He further added, “#Baaghi2 biz at a glance…Week 1: ₹ 112.85 cr, Week 2: ₹ 35.60 cr, Weekend 3: ₹ 7.20 cr, Total: ₹ 155.65 cr. India biz. BLOCKBUSTER.”

And #Baaghi2 crosses ₹ 150 cr mark… The mass pockets/single screens remain the main contributors… [Week 3] Fri 1.75 cr, Sat 2.50 cr, Sun 2.95 cr. Total: ₹ 155.65 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 16, 2018

Baaghi 2 has been helmed by Ahmed Khan and is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It is a sequel to the 2016 film Baaghi and is a remake of 2016 Telugu movie Kshanam. Baaghi 2 has also become the highest opener of 2018, surpassing Padmaavat which had managed to mint Rs 19 crore on day one. The film opened to a massive amount of Rs 25 crore and has now become the second highest grosser of this year which is a very big achievement for the makers as well as the star cast of Baaghi 2.

