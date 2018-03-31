Baaghi 2 is all set to release today and a new look was released recently showcasing him a much more rugged form, shooting in all the different directions. The movie is releasing in the most clustered month as many big releases hit the theatres including Ajay Devgn's Raid. Baaghi 2 sees Tiger Shroff's return as Ronnie along with Disha Patani. The movie has been renewed for a third part as well.

Baaghi 2 starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani finally released yesterday and has already smashed the box office with a stellar opening. The first-day collection of the film surprised even the most optimistic trade experts. Baaghi 2 opened at Rs 25.10 crore. The first film in the series was noted for its action scenes and was quite a big success at the box office. Unlike 2016’s Baaghi, which was directed by Sabbir Khan, the sequel is directed by Ahmed Khan and has much intense action sequences and a Tiger Shroff performance that sets him apart.

Earlier, trade analyst Girish Johar had said, “With Baaghi’s success in 2016 and Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in the lead, audiences are eagerly waiting for this actioner to hit the theatres. The trailer and songs have generated a lot of buzz among cinephiles and the film is going to have a massive opening. It is expected to collect Rs 15 crore on its opening day.” Girish Johar also predicted that opening weekend collection of the film may reach up to Rs 50 crore mark, which is mighty impressive. The only film that is stacked against Baaghi 2 is Rani Mukerji’s Hichki that incidentally is also doing very well.

ALSO READ: Baaghi 2 Movie Review: This is a Tiger Shroff film all the way and he excels in it

#Baaghi2 sets the BO on 🔥🔥🔥… Takes a FANTABULOUS, EARTH SHATTERING START… Emerges the BIGGEST OPENER of 2018 [so far], surpassing Previews + Day 1 biz of #Padmaavat… Fri ₹ 25.10 cr. India biz… The numbers are an EYE-OPENER! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 31, 2018

Post which trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the number and Baaghi 2 has effectively crossed Rs 25 crore in one day giving the biggest opener of the year so far, surpassing Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s Padmaavat. He wrote,” # Baaghi2 sets the BO on fire… Takes a FANTABULOUS, EARTH SHATTERING START… Emerges the BIGGEST OPENER of 2018 [so far], surpassing Previews + Day 1 biz of # Padmaavat… Fri ₹ 25.10 cr. India biz… The numbers are an EYE-OPENER!”

The movie is on an upward trajectory and will definitely join the Rs 100 crore club this year. The movie also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Prateik Babbar, Randeep Hooda and Deepak Dobriyal.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar shares first look for Lust Stories, shows excitement for Netflix original

http://dai.ly/x6gybrc

ALSO READ: Bollywood’s biggest wedding ever! Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone to marry this year?

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App