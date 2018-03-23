Baaghi 2 director Ahmed Khan reacted to the Ek Do Teen controversy and said that the moment they zeroed down on the song, they were ready for criticism. Talking about the intention behind recreating the iconic song, the filmmaker said that they wanted to revisit the memory of some of the cult classics and keep the younger generation in connect with it.

Ever since the makers of Baaghi 2 have released the rehashed version of the iconic song Ek Do Teen starring Jacqueline Fernandez, the song has been mired in controversy. Inspired by 1988 song Ek Do Teen performed by Madhuri Dixit in Tehzaab, the song was originally choreographed by Saroj Khan and emerged as a major hit. Reacting to the criticism faced by the makers and Jacqueline for recreating the song, Baaghi 2 director Ahmed Khan said that the moment they zeroed down on the iconic song, they were ready for criticism.

When asked by a leading news agency if the former dancer-choreographer was satisfied with the final outcome, he said, “Firstly, I did not choreograph the song. It has been done by the great dancer-choreographer Ganesh Acharya. I did not interfere with his work. Having said that, from the moment we zeroed down on the song ‘Ek Do Teen’, we were ready for the criticism. I did not attend any rehearsal of the song, I did not show my power of being the director when the song was choreographed. I know you would be thinking that as a director I green-lit the final take. But we must not forget that it is an experiment… All feedback of such work cannot be positive. We are here to take the praise and bashing.”

Also Read: Baaghi 2 song Ek Do Teen: Saroj Khan breaks her silence on Jacqueline Fernandez starrer

Speaking about his intention behind recreating the iconic song, Ahmed said, “The intention behind recreating any song is to revisit the memory of some of the cult classics like this, and keeping the new generation connect with it. Our youngsters have a strong connection with the lead pair of the film, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani. When they watch the song in this film, they get to know about an old song that our generation grew up watching.” Recalling one such incident, the filmmaker remarked, “My son is 11 years old and when he got to know that we are doing this song in our film, one of his friends asked him who Madhuri Dixit is. And one of his other friends replied, ‘That dancer, yesteryear heroine who teaches dance on YouTube called ‘Dance With Madhuri”

“It clearly shows the reference point of the future generation. So, any recreated version of these kind of songs serves two purposes — revisiting the memory of the old song and connecting to the young generation with an upgraded version of the song,” he added. On being asked whether Madhuri Dixit has given her feedback yet, Ahmed said, “Giving a feedback is her choice. I have nothing to say on that. We have done the song, bought the rights and in a legal way. “I think we should be encouraged to attempt to recreate a song like ‘Ek Do Teen’ that was released 30 years ago.” Baaghi 2 starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani is scheduled to hit the screens on March 30th, 2018.

Also Read: Ek Do Teen controversy: Jacqueline Fernandez gets trolled; Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani come to rescue

Also Read: It’s crass beyond imagination, says Tehzaab director N Chandra on Ek Do Teen remake

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App