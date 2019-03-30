Baaghi 2 first anniversary: Baaghi 2, which achieved a milestone by becoming the highest opener of 2018 followed by the highest Good Friday opener ever jas completed 365 days. To celebrate the first anniversary of the action franchise, Nadiadwala grandsons took to their Twitter handle to share a video. Today, in the cinema industry, Sajid Nadiadwala is touted as the undisputed king of sequels in Bollywood.

Baaghi 2 first anniversary year: Baaghi 2, a film that recorded multiple firsts at the box office celebrate it’s first anniversary today. Sajid Nadiadwala’s Baaghi 2 achieved a milestone by becoming the highest opener of 2018 followed by the highest Good Friday opener ever. On the first anniversary of the action franchise, Nadiadwala grandsons took to their Twitter to share a video, mentioning the movie is still continued to roar on even after completing 365 days.

Establishing some of the most successful film franchises in Bollywood, Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment is one of the most successful production houses in the industry. Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala took a never before step in Bollywood on the announcement of the third installment of ‘Baaghi’.

With his upcoming franchise including ‘Kick 2’, ‘Housefull 4’ and ‘Baaghi 3’ in the pipeline, Sajid Nadiadwala is touted as the undisputed King of sequels in Bollywood. Riding on the success of recent films like ‘Judwaa 2’ in 2017 and ‘Baaghi 2’ in 2018, filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala and his production company Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE) are gearing up for the next round of showbiz challenges in 2019-20.

Fans took to their social media giving a kudos to the filmmaker for his varied body of work. Here’s what fans have to say.

On the work front, Sajid Nadiadwala will be working on Chhichhore, Housefull 4, Super 30, Kalank, Baaghi 3 and Kick 2.

To raise more excitement of the viewers, on 19 February 2018, Baaghi 2’s third installment of the film was announced under the title of Baaghi 3. Sajid Nadiadwala will produce the movie. Ahmed Khan as director, Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starring in the lead roles. The team has begun the shooting in February 2019. It is scheduled to release worldwide on 6 March 2020.

Nadiadwala is producing Super 30 starring Hrithik Roshan. Super 30 is based on Anand Kumar’s biopic. This will release on January 25, 2019. April 19, 2019. Not just that, the fourth sequel of his Housefull movie has been announced. It has been scheduled for release in Diwali 2019. This film is touted to be the biggest movie even with a budget of Rs 75 crore budget, only for its VFX and SX.

Popular filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala is also producing Nitesh Tiwari’s next Chhichhore. The movie is slated to release on 30 August 2019. Nadiadwala is also launching Ahan Shetty with the Hindi remake of Telugu superhit movie RX 100. This movie will be directed by Milan Luthria.

