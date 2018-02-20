The makers of the much-anticipated film Baaghi 2 have surprised their fans by releasing the first look of Tiger Shroff from the film. Essaying the role of Ronnie once again, Tiger Shroff is seen flaunting his well toned body and fierce look in the first poster of the film. Starring Disha Patani along with Tiger, the film is slated to hit the screens on March 30th.

Get ready for some intense drama and action as the release date of India’s next gen stars Tiger Shroff and Disha Paatni’s much-awaited film Baaghi 2 is finally here. Film Producer Sajid Nadiadwala took to Twitter to share the first look of Tiger in the film along with the release date on his official Twitter handle and tweeted, “Here’s presenting the first look of #SajidNadiadwala’s #Baaghi2. Get ready to meet Ronnie! @iTIGERSHROFF @DishPatani @khan_ahmedasas @WardaNadiadwala @foxstarhindi Trailer OUT TOMORROW!” The official poster of the film also reveals that the film is slated to hit the screens on March 30th, 2018.

Tiger’s on-screen leading lady Disha Paatni shared the poster on her Instagram handle and captioned,” Rebel for love is back! Watch out for Ronnie! Here’s presenting the first look of #SajidNadiadwala’s #Baaghi2, directed by @khan_ahmedasas @tigerjackieshroff @foxstarhindi @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala.” In the poster, Tiger Shroff looks like a rebellious fighter with his intense expressions and a bruised face while flaunting his well-chiselled six-pack abs. The superstar is seen holding a loaded gun while the helicopter crash in the background portrays the film as a power-packed action film.

Just hours before the release of the first look, the makers of the film had also released a 10 second teaser trailer, which generated massive excitement among the film frantics. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the teaser and tweeted, “Witness the calm before the storm… #Baaghi2 trailer out tomorrow… Stars Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani… Here’s a glimpse.” Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Baaghi 2 marks the sequel of the 2016 Baaghi starring Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff.