The makers of Baaghi 2 have unveiled Jacqueline Fernandez's first look from the recreated version of the iconic song Ek Do Teen from the classic 1988 film Tezaab. In the poster, we see a stunning Jacqueline wearing the same outfit as Madhuri and is looking stunning as ever. Ek Do Teen was originally directed by veteran choreographer Saroj Khan and now it is Ganesh Acharya who will be recreating the same old magic this time.

Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez, who ruled our hearts with her sexy dance moves in songs like Beat Pe Booty, Chitiya kalaiya, Lat Lag Gayi, Aa Zara among many others, is once again going to set the silver screen on fire as the stunning actress and phenomenal dancer will be stepping into evergreen beauty Madhuri Dixit’s shoes and will be dancing on the revised version of the iconic song Ek Do Teen from the classic film Tezaab in Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani’s upcoming film Baaghi 2. Madhuri Dixit, who earlier performed on the original track back in the 80’s had raised the bar of dancing with her tremendous dance moves and now it will be interesting to see if Jacqueline is able to live up to our expectations.

Soon after the news of Jacqueline performing on the recreated version of Ek Do Teen was announced, the makers have now unveiled Jacqueline’s first look from the song Ek Do Teen and she undoubtedly looks stunning. Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Friday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the first look of the much-awaited song and wrote, “Jacqueline Fernandez steps into Madhuri Dixit’s shoes… Mohini is all set to burn the dance floor… First look of Jacqueline from the song #EkDoTeen… The iconic number from #Tezaab has been recreated for #Baaghi2.”

Interestingly, Jacqueline outfit in the song is the same as Madhuri Dixit’s from the original version. Her posture, expressions, and toned legs are making fans eagerly wait for the entire song to be released. Ek Do Teen was originally directed by veteran choreographer Saroj Khan and now it is Ganesh Acharya who will be recreating the same old magic this time.

