The makers of action film Baaghi 2, which is directed by filmmaker Ahmed Khan and is backed by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiawala under the banner name Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment have unveiled the new song titled Lo Safar from the Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani film.

The makers of Baaghi 2 starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have released a new romantic track from the much-anticipated film. The song, titled Lo Safar is the third soulful and heartfelt track from the action film which makes us want to fall in love with the chemistry between Tiger and Disha. The song has been composed by Mithoon and the voice has been given by Jubin Nautiyal. The first two songs from the film— Mundiyan and O Sathi were loved by the fans and became overnight hits and now we are anticipating that Lo Safar is also going to win millions of hearts.

In the song, we see Ronnie (Tiger) looking out for the love of his life. The song unfolds the emotional journey of love in this beautifully captured song. The film has been helmed by Ahmed Khan and is backed by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiawala under the banner name Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It is a sequel to the 2016 film Baaghi which featured Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. However, for Baaghi 2, the makers roped in Disha Patani.

Manoj Bajpayee, Pratiek Babbar and Randeep Hooda will also be seen in the movie in key roles. The much-awaited action film Baaghi 2 is slated to release on March 30 this year. Tiger Shroff and his leading lady from the film Disha Patani are rumoured to be in a relationship and even their on-screen chemistry is loved by their fans. The film will also feature an item song by Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez on the revised version of popular track Ek Do Teen from Tezaab.

