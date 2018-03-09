Get ready to relive the innocence of college romance with Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in latest song 'O Saathi' from their upcoming film Baaghi 2. From being head over heels for each other to being rebel in love, O Saathi is sure to take you a nostalgic trip to your college romance. Helmed by Ahmad Khan, Baaghi 2 is scheduled to hit the screens on March 30th, 2018.

Celebrate the innocence of college romance with Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s heart-warming chemistry in their latest track O Saathi from their upcoming film Baaghi 2. After raising the excitement level by action packed fights, flying cars to running through the bullets and a power-packed party chartbuster like Mundiyan, O Saathi definitely comes as a welcome break. On-screen Ronnie Tiger Shroff shared the song on his Twitter handle and tweeted, “College love is always special! Watch Ronnie and Neha’s love story – #OSaathi OUT NOW.”

From their cute nok-jhok in library to the budding romance in the basketball court, O Saathi is sure to take you a nostalgic trip to your college romance. Sung by Atif Aslam, and penned by Arko Pravo Mukherjee, the song is bound to leave a sweet smile on your face. Baaghi 2 leading lady Disha had earlier revealed how Tiger had inspired her take up action scenes in the film. She said: “Because of him, I have started doing action, whatever little I have done. I have seen him train. I was on set once or twice when Tiger was doing his action scenes.”

Commenting on the rumours of Tiger and Disha alleged relationship, Filmmaker Ahmad Khan had earlier revealed, “Both are really mature. They would come in separate cars. If Tiger would be on set, Disha wouldn’t be there and vice versa. On set, they were Ronnie and Neha (characters). And this comes from within you.” Helmed by Ahmad Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 2 starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani will hit the screens on March 30th, 2018.

Check out the song here:

