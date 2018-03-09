Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer O Saathi song from Baaghi 2 has been trolled for not crediting the song's singer Atif Aslam. From reminding the makers of the film that art has no boundaries to calling the move a sheer discrimination, Twitterati made sure they expressed their anger and concern. O Saathi has also garnered more than 4 million views in less than 12 hours.

With more than 4 million views on Youtube in less than 12 hours, O Saathi starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani has striked an instant chord with the fans. On-screen Ronnie Tiger Shroff shared the song on his Twitter handle along with Disha and tweeted, “College love is always special! Watch Ronnie and Neha’s love story – #OSaathi OUT NOW.” As soon as the song was out, fans went gaga over the duo’s heart-warming chemistry and Atif Aslam’s soothing voice. However, Twitterati were taken aback when they realized that singing sensation Atif had not been credited for the song.

One of the users commented,” Stop releasing songs when you cant give singer his credit just because he isnt Indian. Art has no boundaries!” While another user added, “Double standards! Atif Aslam was asked to sing this song then why there is no mentioning of his name neither on the song title nor in description? Its an insult for a singer. I think its his modesty that he has shown no objection with all these sort of discrimination. #Baaghi2”

I am disappointed with all the members of #Baaghi2

Why they didn't mention the singer name you didn't mention the Atif aslam name. Isn't fair enough. Guys share this post this is not fair. Shame of this yawr@itsaadee@ArkoPravo19@DishPatani@iTIGERSHROFF@TSeries #atifaslam pic.twitter.com/0skJ1VJCUr — sahil ahmad (@its_bahal) March 9, 2018

Disgusting! This song is sung by ATIF ASLAM & @TSeries didn't even mention his name in description nor in title. Extremists won in India & Bollywood. T Series promote this on your own coz Atif is not gonna share this on his social media handles. #Aadeez #Atifaslam @baaghiofficial pic.twitter.com/9CBNngGS15 — اویس مغل (@awaixii) March 9, 2018

Double standards!@itsaadee was asked to sing this song then why there is no mentioning of his name neither on the song title nor in description? Its an insult for a singer. I think its his modesty that he has shown no objection with all these sort of discrimination. #Baaghi2 pic.twitter.com/PbIPLHzTft — Abhishek Anand (@Iamabhianand) March 9, 2018

Why r u guys not mentioning Atif's name ? @ArkoPravo19 sir u and @itsaadee are behind this beautiful song. He should be given credit for it. @TSeries @NGEMovies @khan_ahmedasas — Parvez khan (@Parvezk46315209) March 9, 2018

Earlier, Daas Dev producer Sanjeev Kumar had accused Atif of not promoting a song he sang for the film. “Atif said he will do it, but it hasn’t been done. I’m not sure why he isn’t taking part in the activity, but, as a producer, I see that work promised hasn’t been executed,” he told a leading news agency. However, the singer did promote the song Dil Diya Gallan that he sang for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai.

Controversies surrounding Pakistani singers singing Bollywood songs started doing the rounds after Union Minister Babul Surpriyo said in a statement, “Bollywood, as an industry, can influence people. If film stars take a stand, it will be good for India. Pakistani artists should not be encouraged to work in India.” He further added, “I think the mindset of solving the tension between India and Pakistan with cricket and music is no more applicable. Pakistan is a terrorist country. Our soldiers are being constantly targeted and killed along the border.”

