Baaghi 2 is all set to release on March 30 and a new look was released recently showcasing him a much more rugged form, shooting in all the different directions. The movie is releasing in the most clustered month as many big releases hit the theatres including Ajay Devgn's Raid. Baaghi 2 sees Tiger Shroff's return as Ronnie along with Disha Patani. The movie is rumoured to have been renewed for a third part as well.

The trailer for Baaghi 2 dropped a few weeks ago and literally blew us away with the action-packed sequences. Staring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, who are rumoured to be dating in real-life will be paired opposite each other for the first time in Baaghi 2. The movie is a sequel to Baaghi which released in 2016 and this time, the project was directed by Ahmed Khan. Besides recreating the classic Madhuri Dixit number from Beta, Ek Do Teen with Jacqueline Fernandez, another iconic song was recreated in Baaghi 2 and it was Mundiyan To Bach Ke.

March is one of the most cramped up month when it comes to movie releases with 9 movies in 4 weeks and the month will end with a bang with Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 releasing on March 30. A new poster release shows Tiger Shroff firing bullets in all directions in a very Rambo like feels, looks like Shroff is channelling his inner Sylvester Stallon. Ahmed Khan had talked about Tiger and Disha’s expressions in a press conference saying, “I wanted Tiger and Disha to give us the typical hero-heroine expressions and this amused them in the beginning but two days into the song they got into the groove and even contributed with their own expressions and fun elements to the choreography. It was something new for Disha and Tiger and I kept laughing at her but she really surprised me. Even the backup dancers connected with the song immediately and as soon as it started playing they were ready for action and reaction.”

The release date is nearing and Baaghi lovers are getting ready to storm the theatres when this month ends.

