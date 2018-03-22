The makers of Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani starrer Baaghi 2 are in legal trouble after Tezaab director N Chandra is angry and unhappy with the recreated version of the iconic track Ek Do Teen from the film Tezaab and plans to take action against Baaghi 2 makers. He said the new version is totally crass and a sex act. Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez has featured in the new version of Ek Do Teen.

The makers of Baaghi 2 are in trouble after the recreated version of iconic song Ek Do Teen from the 1988 film Tezaab was released. Tezaab director N Chandra is unhappy with the makers of Baaghi 2 for turning the classic song Ek Do Teen into a cheap and crass song. Even fans seem to be unhappy with the revised version as they are accusing the makers of ruining their favourite and iconic song after recreating it for the upcoming film Baaghi 2. However, its Bollywood superstar Salman Khan who has come in support of the makers of Baaghi 2 and Jacqueline Fernandez.

The Bollywood megastar took to micro-blogging site Twitter to praise the recreated version and said that he is proud of Varun and Jacqueline. “Loved d song, Jackie has done full justice 2 d legendary moves of Saroj khan difficult to match Madhuri. Nice 2 see Varun n Jackie to our songs makes us proud n keeps d songs alive n fans listening, dancing n having a blast. Makes me proud . Enjoy Karo!,” tweeted Salman Khan on Wednesday in support of the makers of Baaghi 2 and Jacqueline.

Loved d song, Jackie has done full justice 2 d legendary moves of Saroj khan difficult to match Madhuri. Nice 2 see Varun n Jackie to our songs makes us proud n keeps d songs alive n fans listening, dancing n having a blast. Makes me proud . Enjoy Karo !https://t.co/qQ6nfnSAD1 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 21, 2018

While it was Madhuri Dixit who featured in the original song, Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez featured in the recreated version. Tezaab director had said Tuesday: “She (Saroj Khan) came to me and said, ‘Have you seen what they’re doing to our Ek Do Teen number?’ I had no clue. Saroj ji told me that the makers of Baaghi 2 were doing a new version of Ek Do Teen. She said she will take legal action against it. I can’t believe they’ve done this to Ek Do Teen. It’s crass beyond imagination. And Jacqueline Fernandez doing Madhuri Dixit’s number? Give me a break! It’s like turning the Central Park into a botanical garden… Saroj ji and I are definitely taking action.”

