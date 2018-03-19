One of the most eagerly awaited songs of Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani’s Baaghi 2, Ek Do Teen is out. Featuring Jacqueline Fernandez, the song is a tribute to Madhuri Dixit’s 90s hit song by the same name. While originally choreographed by Saroj Khan, this time Ganesh Acharya - who was also one of the background dancers in the Tezaab song - is doing the honours.

Since the first look released audiences have been anticipating the release of the revamped version of Madhuri Dixit’s Tezaab song Ek Do Teen. The song is a part of the upcoming Tiger Shroff movie Baaghi 2 which brings back a new and pumped look of Ronnie from the first Baaghi. The movie also stars Disha Patani who is all set to work with Shroff for the first time. The couple is rumored to be dating in real life. Helmed by Ahmad Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the action-filled film is all set to release on March 30.

A few days after the teaser was released, the song showcases Jacqueline in multiple outfits busting modern moves to the old hit. The song has been jazzed up a bit with newer beats that give it a more club appropriate feel. Talking about stepping into Madhuri’s shoes, Jacqueline earlier said, “That was my first stress, that how can we recreate something so iconic, like is it even possible? It made it lot easier for me when I understood that it is not possible. We’re not trying to match up to what Madhuri Dixit did. We are not trying to match up to what Saroj (Khan) Ji did.” While the original Ek Do Teen was choreographed by veteran choreographer Saroj Khan, the recreated version will be choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

Adding to it the Race 3 actor said, “This is honestly, more than anything, a tribute to an amazing and iconic number that they gave to us, which is Ek Do Teen Char. And, for me as an actress, this is such an honour. I know I would never be able to match up to Madhuri Dixit, that’s not something that I’m even going to attempt. You cannot replicate someone like Madhuri Dixit, as there is only one Madhuri Dixit. I know that this is just my tribute to her.”

