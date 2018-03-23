Ace dance choreographer Saroj Khan finally broke her silence on Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Ek Do Teen and said that she is extremely proud of Baaghi 2 director Ahmad Khan and dance choreographer Ganesh Acharya for paying them a tribute through this song. Earlier, Baaghi 2 stars Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani also came out in support of the rehashed version and said that the song is just a tribute to Madhuri Dixit.

Ever since the makers of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s Baaghi 2 have dropped the rehashed version of the iconic song ‘Ek Do Teen’, the song has been mired in controversy. From being on the receiving end of social media criticism to being referred as ‘a sex act’ by none other than Tehzaab’s director N Chandra, Ek do teen has emerged as the most controversial song of Bollywood in 2018. Amid the hue and cry around the Jacqueline Fernandez starrer song, Saroj Khan, who was the choreographer of the original song in Tehzaab, refuted the rumours of her being angry about the rehashed version and gave her blessings to the cast and crew of Baaghi 2.

In an official statement, the ace dance choreographer said, “I’m extremely happy and proud of Ahmed and Ganesh for paying us a tribute through this song. They have all my blessings.” A source close to the makers revealed, “There is no question of taking any legal action. Ek do teen was flagged off by Saroj Khan for whom Ahmed is a student. There is no competition here and there should be no comparison as every individual is different. Where is the point of being better than the original when it’s a tribute to the original team of Ek Do Teen? The entire Baaghi 2 team has worked very hard.”

Talking about the controversy around the song, Tiger Shroff had earlier said, “Jacqueline worked very hard and did a good job on her part. Ganesh Acharya did a great job by choreographing it. He was a dancer in the song when Madhuri ma’am was doing it. In no way were we trying to blow our trumpet and horns, that wasn’t the idea. The idea was to relive the tune of ‘Ek Do Teen’. That’s all. Nobody can match up to her (Madhuri), you can put that out there and make it clear.” While Disha Patani added, “No, it’s doing so well. How many million views! Look at the positive. Views count. Views matter. It’s got so many views in one day. People are comparing and you can’t compare it to Madhuri ma’am. That is an iconic song. This is just a tribute. It’s nothing even close to her.”

Earlier, Tehzaab director N Chandra had expressed his anger on the rehashed version and said, “I can’t believe they’ve done this to Ek Do Teen. It’s crass beyond imagination. And Jacqueline Fernandez doing Madhuri Dixit’s number? Give me a break! It’s like turning the Central Park into a botanical garden. Madhuri danced with such grace and innocence. This number is like a sex act.”

