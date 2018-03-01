After unveiling the action-packed trailer of Baaghi 2, the makers of the Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer film have now shared its first song titled Mundiyan. Yes, you guessed it right, it's a recreated version of the hit Bhangra number by Labh Janua - Mundiyan To Bach Ke, with a lot of desi latka-jhatkas and Bollywood moves. Mundiyan from Baaghi 2 is a desi party number, with just the apt beats to get you started on the dance floor.

The trailer for Baaghi 2 dropped a few weeks ago and literally blew us away with the action-packed sequences. Staring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, who are rumoured to be dating in real-life will be paired opposite each other for the first time in Baaghi 2. The movie is a sequel to Baaghi which released in 2016 and this time, the project was directed by Ahmed Khan. Besides recreating the classic Madhuri Dixit number from Beta, Ek Do Teen with Jacqueline Fernandez, another iconic song will be recreated in Baaghi 2 and it is the Punjabi number, Mundiyan To Bach Ke by Labh Janjua.

Titled Mundiyan, the song will be picturised on Tiger and Disha. A new still was shared by the makers on Twitter of Tiger and Disha who look smashing together in their traditional attires and look ready to burn the dance floor.

The makers tweeted, “Your all-time favourite bhangra track is back! Iss baar Baaghis ke twist ke saath ! #Mundiyan releasing today at 11 AM. Don’t miss! @iTIGERSHROFF @DishPatani #SajidNadiadwala @khan_ahmedasas @wardanadiadwala @FoxStarHindi @Tseries #Baaghi2onMarch30.”

ALSO READ:

Your all-time favorite bhangra track is back! Iss baar Baaghis ke twist ke saath! #Mundiyan releasing today at 11 AM. Don't miss! 🙌🏻@iTIGERSHROFF @DishPatani #SajidNadiadwala @khan_ahmedasas @wardanadiadwala @FoxStarHindi @Tseries #Baaghi2onMarch30 pic.twitter.com/Kyo1YwxG8s — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) March 1, 2018 Talking about the song was Ahmed who said to a leading tabloid, “Everybody is recreating Punjabi songs and Mundiyan To Bach Ke was the mother of all hits of that time. Since I had to recreate one too, I decided to go ahead with this one as it connects easily with the masses and is a fun number to groove to. All of us had a blast shooting for it.”

Ahmed concluded by talking about Tiger and Disha’s expressions saying, “I wanted Tiger and Disha to give us the typical hero-heroine expressions and this amused them in the beginning but two days into the song they got into the groove and even contributed with their own expressions and fun elements to the choreography. It was something new for Disha and Tiger and I kept laughing at her but she really surprised me. Even the backup dancers connected with the song immediately and as soon as it started playing they were ready for action and reaction.”

ALSO READ:

ALSO READ:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App