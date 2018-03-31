Baaghi 2 star Tiger Shroff, who is currently busy with the film promotions, managed to pull off an Alia Bhatt moment as he failed to name the President of India. When a reporter questioned Tiger to name the President of our country in a rapid fire round, he said 'Oh God! That's a tough one.' After thinking for a while, the Baaghi 2 actor answered, "Mukherjee, Mr Mukherjee."

Baaghi 2 star Tiger Shroff recently managed to pull off an Alia Bhatt’s oops moment as he failed to name the President of India. In a conversation with a leading Hindi news daily, when the reporter asked Tiger, “Who is the President of our country” in a rapid fire round, Tiger responded, “Oh God! That is a tough one!!” It was indeed a tough question for the actor as he took his own time to make a wild guess and answered, “Mukherjee..Mr Mukherjee.”

When the same question was passed on to Tiger’s co-star Disha Patani, she responded, “Ram Nath Kovind. Going by this incident, it seems like history repeats itself in Bollywood. In 2012, Alia Bhatt appeared on the sets of Karan Johar’s popular celebrity chat show ‘Koffee with Karan’ opposite her ‘Student Of The Year’ co-stars Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. When the diva was questioned about who was the president of our country back then, she quickly answered, “Prithviraj Chauhan.’ Just as expected, it did not take long for viewers to poke fun at Alia’s lack of general awareness and trolled her massively on social media.

Also Read: Welcome to the family: Sister Isha to Akash Ambani’s fiancé Shloka Mehta at engagement bash

On the other hand, Baaghi 2 has crossed all expectations at the box office by emerging as the biggest opener of 2018. By recording a massive collection of Rs 25.10 crore on the opening day, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s action thriller has easily taken over 2018’s biggest blockbuster Padmaavat’s Day1 business. Film critic Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the latest box office figures of the film and tweeted, “#Baaghi2 sets the BO on (fire) Takes a FANTABULOUS, EARTH SHATTERING START… Emerges the BIGGEST OPENER of 2018 [so far], surpassing Previews + Day 1 biz of #Padmaavat… Fri ₹ 25.10 cr. India biz… The numbers are an EYE-OPENER!

Also Read: Ranveer Singh suffers shoulder injury; to continue shooting for Gully Boy

Also Read: I’m not playing an actress in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic: Sonam Kapoor

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App