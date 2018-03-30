Baaghi 2 is all set to release today and a new look was released recently showcasing him a much more rugged form, shooting in all the different directions. The movie is releasing in the most clustered month as many big releases hit the theatres including Ajay Devgn's Raid. Baaghi 2 sees Tiger Shroff's return as Ronnie along with Disha Patani. The movie has been renewed for a third part as well.

Since the trailer for Baaghi 2 dropped, it literally blew us away with the action-packed sequences. Staring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, who are rumored to be dating in real-life will be paired opposite each other for the first time in Baaghi 2. The movie is a sequel to Baaghi which released in 2016 and this time, the project was directed by Ahmed Khan. Besides recreating the classic Madhuri Dixit number from Beta, Ek Do Teen with Jacqueline Fernandez, another iconic song was recreated in Baaghi 2 and it was Mundiyan To Bach Ke. The movie is all set to hit the theaters pan-India making it more than 4000 screens. The movie is predicted to hit 10 crore in the opening week if not more, especially given that this is a 3-day long weekend due to Good Friday celebrations today.

Talking about his preparation for the well-choreographed action in the film, Tiger said, “Physically the character wanted me to carry a lot more muscle. I had to learn a lot of different forms of martial arts and weaponry. I went to action workshops, gymnastics training, weapon training with fight masters and my team. We had a great team and Ahmed sir was such an all-rounder, from acting, directing to doing the action choreography he did it all. It was very difficult to maneuver into fights and jump around. I used to shoot the scenes when the sun was bright and when the clouds came, the shoot used to be halted and then again when the sun came I used to warm up our body and again give the shot. This was the most challenging schedule of my life.”

ALSO READ: Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee come together for Netflix original

Baaghi 2 also stars Randeep Hooda, Prateik Babbar, Deepak Dobriyal, and Manoj Bajpayee is scheduled to hit the theatres on March 30. People are also expecting Shraddha Kapoor who played Sia in Baaghi to make a cameo in the second part. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala had announced Baaghi 3 even before the Baaghi 2 trailer had come out.

ALSO READ: Watch: MS Dhoni perfects Rajinikanth’s signature dialogue in this CSK version of Kaala teaser

ALSO READ: IPL organisers to pay Varun Dhawan more than Ranveer Singh, says source

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App