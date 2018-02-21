Just hours after the release of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's film Baaghi 2 trailer, Netizens took to twitter to point out a striking similarity with Telugu film Kshanam and blamed the makers of the film for not crediting the original film. Directed by Ravikanth Perepu, Kshanam starred Adah Sharma and Adivi Sesh in the lead roles.

The much-awaited trailer of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s Baaghi 2 is finally out but there are many fans that are left disappointed by the final outcome. Just after the trailer launch, Netizens observed a striking similarity between Baaghi 2 and Telugu mystery thriller film Kshanam and blamed the makers of the film for not giving credits to the original film. One Twitter user tweeted, “With all due respect to @foxstarhindi @FoxStarIndia @NGEMovies #AhmedKhan, when you were more than willing to buy remake rights of a Telugu film, you will set a good precedent when you acknowledge it too in the credits. No one is going to value your product any less #Kshanam.

What did I just see!!! #Bhaagi2 is an "adaptation" of @AdiviSesh–@ravikanthperepu's incredible thriller #Kshanam, but there's no mention of the original story-writers in the credits list, especially when @FoxStarIndia found enough space to mention every other technician's name pic.twitter.com/xRQLsrSETT — Hemanth Kumar C R (@crhemanth) February 21, 2018

With all due respect to @foxstarhindi @FoxStarIndia @NGEMovies #AhmedKhan, when you were more than willing to buy remake rights of a Telugu film, you will set a good precedent when you acknowledge it too in the credits. No one is going to value your product any less #Kshanam https://t.co/Jbg26EAyOi — Hemanth Kumar C R (@crhemanth) February 21, 2018

Another user commented, “@vennelakishore @AdiviSesh Is #Baaghi2 an official remake of #Kshanam or just a free make. Remove the action from the trailer and it’s #Kshanam written all over it. “ Directed by Ravikanth Perepu, the film starred Adah Sharma and Adivi Sesh in the lead roles. The film has been inspired by a personal incident that occurred in the life of actor and filmmaker Adivi Sesh when he felt scared for four-year-old girl and her friends at a school in Hyderabad. Concerned about the girl’s safety, Sesh wanted to make a thriller film with the missing of a three-year-old being the backdrop.

@vennelakishore @AdiviSesh Is #Baaghi2 an official remake of #Kshanam or just a free make. Remove the action from the trailer and it's #Kshanam written all over it. https://t.co/djwAILtfqI — Naveen C Singh (@go4ncsingh) February 21, 2018

It's really shocking that #Baaghi 2 bollywood movie gets into the remake of our Telugu movie #Kshanam & without any credits to you neither to Telugu movie 🤔☹ — Ksayo12 (@Ksayo12) February 21, 2018

#Baaghi2 trailer is all good until you realize its a remake of #Kshanam . This trailer adds more strength in motivating prople at GYM than theaters. — Nela Ticket 🎟 (@Justrevyu) February 21, 2018

Hey @Baaghi2Flim are you an action packed remake of the superhit #Telugu film @KshanamMovie PS- The original film #Kshanam was awesome btw .Hope the Hindi version does justice to the story or else I'd rather watch Rambo💪#Baaghi2 #Baaghi2Trailer — Kavea (@KaveaRChavali) February 21, 2018

Helmed by Ahmad Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the sequel of the Baaghi series has already been announced as Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff as the main lead. Apart from the Baaghi series, Tiger will also be seen in Karaj Johar’s upcoming film Student of the Year 2 and Rambo.

Have a look at Tiger Shroff-Disha Paatni starrer Baaghi 2: