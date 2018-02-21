The much-awaited trailer of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s Baaghi 2 is finally out but there are many fans that are left disappointed by the final outcome. Just after the trailer launch, Netizens observed a striking similarity between Baaghi 2 and Telugu mystery thriller film Kshanam and blamed the makers of the film for not giving credits to the original film. One Twitter user tweeted, “With all due respect to @foxstarhindi @FoxStarIndia @NGEMovies #AhmedKhan, when you were more than willing to buy remake rights of a Telugu film, you will set a good precedent when you acknowledge it too in the credits. No one is going to value your product any less #Kshanam.

Another user commented, “@vennelakishore @AdiviSesh Is #Baaghi2 an official remake of #Kshanam or just a free make. Remove the action from the trailer and it’s #Kshanam written all over it. “ Directed by Ravikanth Perepu, the film starred Adah Sharma and Adivi Sesh in the lead roles. The film has been inspired by a personal incident that occurred in the life of actor and filmmaker Adivi Sesh when he felt scared for four-year-old girl and her friends at a school in Hyderabad. Concerned about the girl’s safety, Sesh wanted to make a thriller film with the missing of a three-year-old being the backdrop.

Helmed by Ahmad Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the sequel of the Baaghi series has already been announced as Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff as the main lead. Apart from the Baaghi series, Tiger will also be seen in Karaj Johar’s upcoming film Student of the Year 2 and Rambo.

Have a look at Tiger Shroff-Disha Paatni starrer Baaghi 2: