The trailer teaser of Sajid Nadiadwala's Baaghi 2 was shared by film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Tuesday and the trailer was released on Fox Star Hindi Facebook page a few minutes back. Baaghi 2 stars Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in lead roles and is the sequel to the 2016 film Baaghi. The film is scheduled for release on March 30, 2018.

The alleged Bollywood couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are all set to come together for their movie together, Baaghi 2. The sequel to the Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer has been in the making for some time now, and the two posters were released yesterday along with a teaser trailer or a sneak peek to be accurate. The action movie is all set to release on March 30, 2018, and the first trailer has finally come out.

The trailer shows the return of Ronnie played by Tiger Shroff as he dawns the role of ‘one man army’to find Disha Patani’s character Riya. The cast is power packed as Randeep Hooda takes on the role of the villain. The trailer has a Rambo feels to it with explosion, helicopters and punches as Tiger Shroff shows his martial art moves. Shifuji Shaurya Bharadwaj returns as a police officer along with Manoj Bajpayee after playing Guruswammy, who trains Ronnie in martial arts in the first instalment of the film.

The wait ends here! The rebel for love is back with more action and more adventure! #Baaghi2Trailer Out Now!

The movie which is produced by Nadiadwala and Sons will feature Shroff in all his martial arts glory along with his popular six pack abs and after her debut in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story opposite Sushant Singh Rajput this will be Disha Patani’s second movie in the industry. She already has a huge fan following and is climbing up the ladder fast.

Live footage of Baaghi 2 event:

#Baaghi2, The Rebel For Love is here! #Baaghi2Trailer OUT NOW! Tiger Shroff Disha PataniAhmed Khan #SajidNadiadwala Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment – NGE T-Series Posted by Fox Star Hindi on Wednesday, 21 February 2018

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have boarded the helicopter in which they will cross the city and land at Race Course Mahalaxmi, then head to PVR Lower Parel for the trailer event with 150 baaghis. The trailer launch will happen in the next 45 minutes.