The trailer teaser of Sajid Nadiadwala's Baaghi 2 was shared by film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Tuesday. Baaghi 2 stars Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in lead roles and is the sequel to the 2016 film Baaghi. The film is scheduled for release on March 30, 2018.Also, on 19 February 2018, the sequel of the film was announced under the title of Baaghi 3, with Nadiadwala the producer, Ahmed Khan the director, and Tiger Shroff starring in the lead role.

Tiger Shroff- Disha Patani starrer Baaghi 2 is one of the most anticipated films of this year. The makers of the film on Tuesday shared a glimpse of the trailer along with the announcement that the trailer will be released on Wednesday—February 20. In the ten second teaser, we see a fierce Tiger Shroff is in the water and is completely ready to fight. There is intensity in his eyes and zeal for his love. Just like the tagline of the film, “Rebel for love.”

Film and trade expert Tara Adarsh took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the glimpse of the trailer and wrote, “Witness the calm before the storm… #Baaghi2 trailer out tomorrow… Stars Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani… Here’s a glimpse.” Baaghi 2 is the sequel to the 2016 film Baaghi. The film is scheduled for release on March 30, 2018. The film has been helmed by Ahmed Khan and is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film features Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in lead roles.

Witness the calm before the storm… #Baaghi2 trailer out tomorrow… Stars Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani… Here's a glimpse: pic.twitter.com/lXrknhicqe — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 20, 2018

Also, on 19 February 2018, the sequel of the film was announced under the title of Baaghi 3, with Nadiadwala the producer, Ahmed Khan the director, and Tiger Shroff starring in the lead role. This will be the third installment of the Baaghi franchise. Baaghi franchise began in 2016 with Tiger and Shraddha Kapoor. The first film was directed by Sabbir Khan under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner. The film managed to strike a chord with the audience, making a total of Rs 76.34 crore at the Indian box office.

