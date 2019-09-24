Baaghi 3: After conquering the hearts with Chhichhore and Saaho, Shraddha Kapoor is all set to astonish her fans with the third instalment of Baaghi franchise. As per the recent development, Ankita Lokhande has also come onboard of the film and will play the role of Shraddha Kapoor's sister.

Baaghi 3: After winning hearts in her Bollywood debut– Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi with Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, it seems that hardworking actor Ankita Lokhande has bagged another film to showcase her mainstream talent. Recently, reports revealed that Ankita will next appear in Sajid Nadiadwala’s highly anticipated film Baaghi 3.

Reports reveal that Ankita will play the role of Shraddha Kapoor’s sister in the third instalment of Baaghi franchise. In an interview, the actor revealed that she is much excited to be a part of the film as she will be sharing the screens with big stars like Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor. She also revealed that after featuring in Manikarnika, she wanted to appear in a commercial film.

Further, Ankita also opened up about the challenges she will face in the film. She revealed that though the film is all about action and mainly centres around Tiger Shroff’s character, she is confident about her role which will surely hit the right chord in the heart of the audience.

Revealing about her character, she said that she will play the role of a fun-loving girl who shares a brilliant bond with her sister played by Shraddha. Talking about the film, it is an action thriller film which is helmed by Ahmed Khan and will also feature Riteish Deshmukh, Manoj Bajpayee and Shaurya Bhardwaj in supporting roles. Meanwhile, like Ankita will play the role of Shraddha’s on-screen sister, Riteish will play Tiger Shroff’s brother.

The film will be bankrolled under the banners of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and will hit the theatres on March 6, 2020. Moreover, the film will also face a clash with Taapsee Pannu’s film Thappad at the box office. On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor will next be seen in Remo D’sSouza’s film Street Dancer 3D with Varun Dhawan, Shakti Mohan, Nora Fatehi in lead roles.

