Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor are all set for their upcoming film Baaghi 3 which is the sequel of 2016 film Baaghi. As per the recent buzz, Azaan Khan is gearing up for his acting debut in his father Ahmed Khan’s directorial project Baaghi 3. Moreover, Azaan Khan also appeared in special appearances in Baagi and Baaghi 2. Reports also revealed that after finishing up the schedules for Street Dancer 3D and Chhichhore, Shraddha Kapoor will begin with the shoot of the film and will appear as an air-hostess.

Reports reveal that Shraddha Kapoor will take proper training and attend workshops for portraying an air-hostess in the film. The script of the film is ready and currently, the team is working on Shraddha Kapoor’s look. The writer and the director revealed that they wanted to make the character interesting and are currently working on it.

Meanwhile, Shraddha will begin with the shoot in September in Mumbai. Moreover, the director also revealed that in the film apart from Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor will also perform many stunts and will surely surprise the fans.



Moreover, Tiger Shroff will soon head to Israel where he will get trained with Krav Maga experts for the film after completing the schedule for his upcoming film War with Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan. The director also revealed that the film will not feature simple kind of action, it will be a combination of mind and speed. Moreover, it will be shot in Serbia, Turkey, Georgia and India. Meanwhile, it is expected that the film will go on floors till the end of August. Baaghi 3 will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and will hit the screens on March 6, 2020.

Currently, Shraddha Kapoor is shooting for dance drama film Street Dancer 3D with her co-star Varun Dhawan. Street Dancer 3D is among the highly anticipated film and will feature Nora Fatehi, Shakti Mohan, Punit Pathak, Aparshakti Khurana, Sonam Bajwa and Raghav Juyal. Moreover, Deepika Padukone might also appear in the film in a cameo role.

