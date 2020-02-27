Baaghi 3: The latest song Do You Love Me from the much-awaited action film, is out now and is everything the fans hoped for.

The much-awaited dance number from the film Baaghi 3 is out now, and like the teaser promised the dance number has a headbanging beat, catchy lyrics, Disha Patani in the hot avatar and then some.

The song features an infectious beat from the talented music producer Tanishq Bagchi who has made a name for himself by recreating classics like Humma Humma and Ankh Marey, the composer has yet again managed to put together music that is made to stick in the heads of the listener as soon as they hear it.

Do You Love Me features Disha Patani in each frame of its video, and she looks nothing but breathtaking, she can be seen wearing middle eastern outfits, with dozens of background dancers dressed in similar attires dancing in the back revealing that the song will take place possibly in the second half of the story when Ronny begins his hunt for the terrorists who have abducted his brother in Syria.

Do You Love Me is the second song of the film to be released and brings back Disha Patani to the franchisee who played the lead in the second installment of the film, which has managed to get the fans of the second installment hyped for Baaghi 3.

Baaghi 3’s latest song has been in the news from the time its teaser was released with the allegations of plagiarism, which since have been shot down by the makers by proclaiming that the song is rightfully licensed from the song of the same name that it was criticized of plagiarizing

The song has managed to get just 5 lakh views on Youtube within two hours of its release, which will shoot up in no time as the song has everything to become a chartbuster.

