Sara Ali Khan is one of the most promising newcomers that Bollywood has welcomed this year. With her gorgeous looks and ultimate hotness, Sra Ali Khan has paved her way into audience's hearts. The diva who comes from a star background, with her father and mother both being an actor has proved that acting flows in her blood. She debuted with the movie Kedarnath last week in which she was seen romancing Sushant Singh Rajput. Her acting is quite praised in the movie and she is still basking appreciation for it.

Meanwhile, we are excited to see her opposite Ranveer Singh in the upcoming masala action movie Simba. The big release is scheduled for this month only and Sara’s looks from the movie are already making fans go week in knees. Becoming the talk of the town, Sara is surrounded with many rumours floating on the internet about her career. And some of them happened to be that Sara is going to replace Disha Patani in Baaghi 3.

The super-hit movie franchise of Tiger Shroff, Baaghi is going to be back with another instalment. The search for Baaghi 3 has already started and there were rumours surfacing the internet that the choice is Sara Ali Khan. But sadly, all of these rumours were dismissed by Sara in a media interaction. While Sara is busy promoting her upcoming movie Simmba, she was caught saying in an interview that these rumours of her being a part of Baaghi 3 is not true.

Although the audience got really excited imagining the amazing pair that Tiger and Sara would make but, for now, this is not happening! Well, we can hope that to happen very soon.

