Baaghi 3: Shraddha Kapoor to undergo special training of Mixed Martial Arts and Judo for her upcoming film. The actress has to match the footsteps with Tiger shroff in action sequence.

Baaghi 3: Shraddha Kapoor is back with Baaghi sequels, she was part of Baaghi 1 and after that, she was replaced with Disha Patani in Baaghi 2. But now the makers confirmed the come back of Shraddha Kapoor and said that she will surprise everyone with her performance. It has been speculated that Shraddha is undergoing some special Mixed Martial Arts and Judo training to match the footsteps with Tiger Shroff.

Fans will be amazed to know that their favourite couple will again share the screen space. Baaghi is an action film which got enhanced by Tiger Shroff’s power puff action. The actor maintained the impact of his performance in both the parts and now he is all set with part 3. Baaghi 3 will bring Shraddha Kapoor in different Avtaar, however, it was not revealed that what the actress is going to do but the director showed his full confidence that her character and performance will be shocking for everyone.

In a recent interview the director Ahmed Khan revealed that they will shoot in three places in India that is Agra, Delhi and Mumbai and after that they will move to Serbia in November where Shraddha Kapoor will undergo special training, it has to be planned that what kind of a training Shraddha need to perform her role.

The makers also revealed that the trainers from Serbia Slavisa Ivanovic and Khampakdee will train her along with Bulgarian trainer. He said that Baaghi is not a typical action film this time the film is all about time and speed, although he reference from his sentence is not that clear but fans an expecting something new from the filmmakers.

In the past few movies like Chhichhore and Saaho Shraddha wins many hearts with her performance and back to back success on box office, now this new role is going to be even more challenging for her as she needs some special training for the role. It had been revealed that Shraddha Kapoor will perform the role of an air hostess.

