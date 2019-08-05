After Saaho, Chhichhore and Street Dancer 3D Shraddha Kapoor will play the role of an air hostess in Baaghi 3 as per reports. The shoot for the movie will commence from September in Mumbai.

Shraddha Kapoor is having one busy year surely! From wrapping up her Nitesh Tiwari’s romantic comedy movie Chhichhore in April to now shooting the last leg of Prabhas starrer Saaho, Shraddha Kapoor is all set to start filming for her upcoming action drama movie Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff. The film marks as her return to the franchise after the first installment and a reunion with the leading guy Tiger Shroff.

From Azaan Khan making his Bollywood debut with Baaghi 3 to Tiger Shroff turning stunt choreographer for his movie, speculations are rife that Shraddha Kapoor will play the role of an air hostess in the third sequel of the action drama film. A source close to the movie said Shraddha Kapoor will attend some workshops as part of her preparation which will coincide with her promotions of Chhichhore and Saaho. The makers are still working on her look for the movie.

The shooting for the film will commence from September this year in Mumbai and then the later schedules will be filmed in Agra, and then more will shot outside India beginning in Georgia. Among other Bollywood celebrities who have played the role of an air hostess in Bollywood are- Madhuri Dixit, Bipasha Basu, Esha Deol, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and many more.

The 29-year-old action lover Tiger Shroff will be traveling to Israel to train in Krav Manga after wrapping up the shoot of Hrithik Roshan starrer War. The movie Baaghi 3 will return to screens on March 6, 2020, and is touted to be the biggest entertainers of the year after the massive success of Baaghi 2.

After Saaho, Shraddha Kapoor will be doing stunts for Baaghi 3. In an interview, it was revealed that Tiger Shroff has done all type of stunts be it in water, jumping off skyscrapers, and cliffs and setting off blasts Now they are planning to give Shraddha Kapoor intensive training to surprise everyone.

