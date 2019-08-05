Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff celebrated Friendship Day with Disha Patani on Sunday in Mumbai. Followed by a lunch date, the couple headed for a movie and the photos are going viral on social media.

Be it their Sunday dates to secret getaways, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s relationship is no new news. Even though the duo have maintained that they are just good friends, the paparazzi lens speaks a different tale. As Bollywood celebrated Friendship Day on Sunday, August 4, Tiger and Disha were spotted on a lunch date at a popular eatery in Mumbai.

For their Sunday lunch date, Tiger Shroff opted for a plum full-sleeved shirt paired with blue denim and white sneakers. Meanwhile, his lady love Disha Patani amped up the glamour quotient in a floral blue dress with pink fur slip on and a red clutch. The duo stepped out of the same car as they made their way into the eatery.

Later in the day, the duo headed out to watch a movie. In the photos and videos going viral on social media, Tiger can be seen dressed in a black shirt paired with blue denim while Disha donned a sporty attire. She can be dressed in a white crop top paired with blue track pants, white sneakers and a black jacket. With open tresses and bare face, Disha is looking effortlessly stunning.

On the professional front, Tiger Shroff was recently seen in the film Student Of The Year 2 alongside Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. Post this, he will be seen in War alongside Hrithik Roshan and Baaghi 3 alongside Shraddha Kapoor. Disha Patani, on the other hand, will bee seen in the upcoming film Malang alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor. Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have previously shared the screen space in Baaghi 2.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App